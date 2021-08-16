Bears Defense Labels Two Turnovers a Good Start

A pair of takeaways against Miami were representative of how the Bears hope their defense is able to play in the regular season.

On an afternoon when Justin Fields electrified the crowd, one of the first things Matt Nagy said had nothing to do with his rookie quarterback.

"We got two takeaways on defense," Nagy said. "We want to be tops on the league in that category."

Being No. 1 is rather random. This is reflected by the fact no team has repeated as champions at taking away the ball since the Pittsburgh Steelers' steel curtain of 1972-74.

However, it's possible for a team to set up the circumstances necessary to be among the league's best in takeaways with personnel and an emphasis on it in practice. The Bears of the Lovie Smith era did this well and it's a goal of defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

One of the two turnovers the Bears produced was DeAndre Houston-Carson's interception on Tua Tagovailoa's throw to the end zone.

"You know, I was late," Tagovailoa said. "And in this league you can never be late over the middle in the red area. Like I said, those are recipes for disaster and that's what happened."

He was targeting former Bears tight end Adam Shaheen on first down from the Bears 14 with Miami trying to take a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

"I think the DB made a great play," Tagovailoa said. "That wasn't a good decision on my part. When you get down to the red area, you gotta make good, quick decisions and that wasn't a quick decision or that was a quick decision but not a good decision."

The Bears hope to force plenty of bad decisions this year with their pressure and deceptive coverage. They finished Saturday with three sacks. Mike Pennel, Daniel Archibong and Charles Snowden had them, and all are either reserves or just hoping to make the roster.

They had been first in forced turnovers in 2018, then dropped to 22nd with 19 in 2019 and 25th with 18 in 2020.

But those sacks and the forced fumble and recovery made by backup Marqui Christian in the fourth quarter typify the attitude the Bears have as an overall defense thanks to Desai's approach.

"So, I mean, it's just about the DBs being in a position to make plays and actually making a play and then the front getting some pressure and things like that and even sacking, or forced fumbles, things like that," cornerback Jaylon Johnson said.

