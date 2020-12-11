SI.com
Bears Defensive Collapse as Complete as It Is Mystifying

Gene Chamberlain

Chuck Pagano's description of Deshaun Watson certainly failed to support what Bears GM Ryan Pace thought of the Texans quarterback on draft day in 2017.

Whether it's an accurate depiction or even close, Watson will no doubt challenge a Bears defense which seems to have hit rock bottom like the Bears offense did earlier in the season.

"What a talent," said Pagano, the Bears defensive coordinator. "Top two or three player in this league as far as I'm concerned.

"Could arguably say maybe he's the best player. I don't know. He is so talented, and he can beat you with his arms. He can beat you with his legs. They run a great scheme. It's perfect for him."

The truth is it shouldn't take a player among the top three in the league to expose the Bears defense, considering where they are after two beatings in two different ways.

The Bears gave up 400 total passing yards last week. Even Mel Tucker's horrible Bears defenses at the start of the post-Brian Urlacher era didn't have a game that bad. It was their worst effort stopping the pass since Sept. 21, 2008. The 182 rushing yards allowed to Green Bay was their worst effort against the run since Dec. 24, 2016.

The defense surrendered a 96-yard drive in less than three minutes against Detroit when they could least afford to do it, then got run over by Adrian Peterson for Detroit's go-ahead touchdown after they had found a way earlier to stop the run.

Pagano couldn't blame it on scheme or techniques. It was simply players being beaten—Jaylon Johnson and Tashaun Gipson. Kyle Fuller got beat on a deep ball earlier.

"We did some really good things in that game and then we just found a way to mess it up, screw it up at the end," Pagano said. "You had the long drive, had a 10-point lead, they go down the field bing, bing, bing, bing, that's definitely not us."

But it was the Bears defense and this is what's shocking.

"You can't be in shock based on what happened," linebacker Roquan Smith said. "It is what it is. We went out there and put out those performances, so can't blame anyone but ourselves at the end of the day.

"We've just got to look at it as a reality check. You've just got to get in the lab, keep getting better. You can't dwell on the past because those two games have happened and there's nothing anyone can do to change that. So it's just about just getting better and more so growing from that."

The Bears have fallen to 15th on defense and 17th against the pass. They haven't finished this low in defensive rankings since 2016.

Smith called the answer to their slide anything but complicated.

"I think it's simple, but it's also just about just doing your job," Smith said. "I feel like everyone has to come out and just do their jobs and I think that's what it all boils down to. I feel like if we all do that we can all get back to the defense that we know is how we play in a sense."

So now they get to correct these problems against one of the league's hottest passers, at least in terms of yards per pass attempt. Watson leads the league at this key stat (8.8). He has a career-best passer rating of 110. With his ability to run, and the Bears' problems stopping both, perhaps he'll beat them two different ways.

"Unfortunately, we don't get to play with 13 players," Pagano said. "We'd love to this week. That would be really nice to always have somebody just assigned to him, or two guys besides the other 11, but they're not going to allow us to do that.

"I tried that before this season, and they caught me."

They actually did get flagged for too many men on the field, or was it two many men?

After two weeks like they've had, it could be worth a second try.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

