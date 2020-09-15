Dominant was a word used Monday by a few Bears defensive position coaches describing their group's play against the Detroit Lions.

The term was used more as a goal rather than a description of how they played in the opener.

The Bears defense caved in during the opener in ways it rarely has. It started with some of their better players and ran through the lineup.

In the end, they were good enough to escape with a 27-23 win despite allowing more yardage than in any game under defensive coordinator Chuck Pagnano.

"The thing is we didn’t play well enough to dominate the game the way we're accustomed to," outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said. "We got to better."

The pass rush struggled off the edge.

Monachino said the Lions ran extra blockers at Khalil Mack, much like most teams did last year.

"I think that's pretty standard, especially with them," Monachino said.

The knee injury that kept Mack from going through a full practice last week wasn't mentioned as a factor in the Bears' top pass rusher being blanked.

"You know, the ball gets out quick, extra blockers to tend to, a lot of things," Monachino said. "I know that none of us, Khalil included, are pleased with the effectiveness and the production of the pass rush and that's on me to get it better. And we’ll figure out ways to do that, see if we can keep him singled as much as possible.

"But, no, they do a great job. A bunch of really good coaches over there do a great job of planning for him. Even though, we move him around, they do a nice job of planning for him no matter where he ends up."

While playing for Robert Quinn, Barkevious Mingo had a quarterback hit and no other outside linebacker registered an official pass rush state. Defensive end Akiem Hicks had the only sack.

As for Quinn, no one is saying when he'll be back from an ankle injury.

The Bears could have put him on three-week injured reserve last week if they thought he'd be out the first three games of the season, and now after being out since before last week's practices there is concern about conditioning when he does return.

"But I will tell you that this is a really a good football player that we can’t wait to get back," Monachino said. "I don't believe that conditioning will be an issue.

Khalil Mack's brother, Ledarius, has been signed onto the practice squad and the Bears released defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson, although this is unlikely to impact the 53-man roster.

The move they could make that would affect the roster for Sunday's game with the Giants is playing Mario Edwards this week. The former Saints edge player had just come onto the roster last week.

The interior defensive line fared no better than the edge. They gave up 93 yards to 35-year-old back Adrian Peterson and 138 rushing yards overall in their first attempt to play without nose tackle Eddie Goldman. Prior to the season Goldman opted out due to COVID-19.

Bilal Nichols and John Jenkins played nose instead and between them had three tackles, which had line coach Jeff Rodgers saying it had to get better.

"Some dominant plays in that game," Rodgers said. "I think there are some moments where we would all like to say, 'Man, I wish I would've just done that.' I think we have to look at it as a unit and see the things that we need to get better at and correct that."

Akiem Hicks did make the only sack and Roy Robertson-Harris was active up front throughout.

"I told the guys after the game, and specifically Akiem because he's a veteran guy and a leader, that we've got some work to do," Rodgers said. "The one thing about us as a unit is we kept on persevering and we wind up coming out with the W.

"But I think across the board, we've still got to grind. We've still got more time to be able to work."

