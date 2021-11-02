Why Bears Offense Now Needs to Prop Up Defense

Defensive wrinkles become gaping holes and Justin Fields may soon need to prop up that side of the ball with his play on

It's always said denial is the first stage of grief.

Bears defensive players must be grieving then for their lost status. The truth remains unacknowledged: No longer are they elite, and they might even be completely collapsing.

The defense has become bad overnight and it's not just a game against the 49ers when they struggled in the second half or Tom Brady picking them apart.

"It's just about every man has to look themselves in the mirror, like I said, including myself," Roquan Smith said Sunday after the game.

They won't like what they see. They're 25th at stopping the run. Bad defenses can't stop the run.

This isn't a statistic based on one or two games. They've yielded 145 yards or more rushing in half their games. The season reaches the midpoint on Monday night for them in Pittsburgh so it's not a small sample size.

"It's embarrassing and it's not the standard and we just have to all continue to get better and look ourselves in the mirror because it's like I said, it's very simple," Smith said. "Just on each and every play everyone has a job and it's just about doing your job and so clearly we didn't do that and so this one is definitely on us."

49ers Scrum Shames Bears

The new standard is bad, so it is embarrassing.

The scrum play when Elijah Mitchell got into a mass of humanity and the 49ers line pushed him across the goal line was replayed over and over on every network with the Bears defense the butt of all the jokes.

"That was disappointing," defensive line coach Chris Rumph told media on Monday. "That was something that we can’t allow, to get punched in the face like that and to get pushed like that. Regardless of the situation, we can never allow that to happen.

"It says something about your character and different things like that. The guys are pissed about it. It’s almost like they were waiting for a whistle to be blown and it wasn't. I've got to do a better job of coaching it up and the guys have to do a better job of executing."

It is the first year Rumph has been in Chicago so perhaps they're missing former line coach Jay Rodgers who is in San Francisco.

Where it actually happens, on the field, the Bears have been giving open invitations to teams to run at the defensive right side where Robert Quinn and Bilal Nichols normally play.

Smith is supposed to be the big-time tackler who is third in the league at making tackles, but not enough of them are for losses or meager gains.

Run Collapse by Bears on All Fronts

According to NFLGSIS.com, if you run on the Bears to the left end they are giving up 8.83 yards a gain on 18 attempts, which is 31st in the league. If you run behind left guard they're giving up 5.67 yards. That's highest average in the league, and it's for 39 carries.

It's not much better across the defensive front, especially around right end where they're 31st defending.

One exception is behind the offense's right guard. That's understandable because it's the area Akiem Hicks plays. They give up 3.67 yards a carry. That ranks the sixth best in the NFL.

Smith frequently earns praise but his play hasn't been exemplary by any stretch of the imagination, even though he his third in the league in tackles with 80. He tied Devin White for second in the NFL in tackles for loss last year with 18 and is currently tied for 47th with four. Khalil Mack and Quinn lead the Bears with six.

No Khalil Mack No Defense

Sunday's effort gave a true indication of what Mack means to the defense. He not only leads the pass rush but is a run stopper. His presence permeates the defense.

Without Mack, and facing an offensive line with two good tackles, they got nowhere near Jimmy Garoppolo. They had no sacks, no quarterback hits and he had plenty of time to find ways to strike for big yardage. They have one takeaway in the last three games, a meaningless fumble against the Buccaneers. There hasn't been an interception since DeAndre Houston-Carson picked off Derek Carr in Week 5.

Quinn had no impact Sunday but blaming him entirely for no pass rush is unfair because he faced one of the best tackles in the league in Trent Williams.

"He's been a Pro Bowl player and he's still playing at a very high level," outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey said. "So we knew that was going to be a challenging matchup on that side."

No one else stepped up.

Is there no interior pass rush now? They paid Mario Edward Jr. $11.6 million over three years and the payoff this year has been unsportsmanlike conducts.

Does Justin Fields Need to Save the Defense?

Last year a good case could be made for the Bears defense collapsing in games because they were on the field so long.

It happened this year against Cleveland and a few other times. This is a legitimate excuse, no matter what some analysts and old NFL offensive linemen say as they try to cover up for their own past failures.

Yet, the Bears had the ball for 37 minutes and 11 seconds Sunday. They owned the ball and their defense collapsed. They have had it for 30:11 per game, 16th best in the league, top half of the league barely, but trending upward since Justin Fields' play has started to allow for better third-down production.

The last three games they've had it for an average of 31:16 and their defense hasn't done the job.

Fields' spectacular plays on Sunday gave hope to a rising offense, although this definitely is in the speculative stage. It could all turn back around in an instant. Still, they have improved even without David Montgomery. When he returns it adds another dimension in terms of pass receiving, blocking and running game experience.

It's a good thing, because their collapsing defense needs all the help it can get.

