Bears Deny Vikings 33-27 to Stay in the Hunt

It was big-time football and every Chicago Bears player stood up to be counted in a classic battle against the Minnesota Vikings, even Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky ultimately committed the huge mistake as he always seems to do, but the Bears were big enough to handle it in a 33-27 victory.

"We're excited, I mean, this is what you play for," Trubisky said. "You play for an opportunity to get into the playoffs, and we had a bad streak going there. But we knew if we stuck together and battled as a family and just kept leaning on each other that we could make a run."

They leaned on the defense last, but not all day in as good a show of complementary football as they've had since 2018.

Sherrick McManis intercepted a scary Hail Mary from the Chicago 33 by Kirk Cousins after Eddie Jackson tipped it up into the air, and the Bears left Minnesota still clinging to playoff hopes at 7-7 on the year.

"I think it says we can win in various amounts of ways," Trubisky said. "And today we scored points but our defense came up big at the end.

"It's about playing complemetary football and doing whatever you have to do to go out there and get a win."

Trubisky played flawless football virtually all day, threw for a touchdown on 15 of 21 with 202 yards, and David Montgomery ran for 146 yards with two TDs on a career-high 32 carries. Trubisky also ran for 34 key yards.

The rushing yards set them up to win the battle on third downs against one of the league's best third-down defenses.

"It looks like we were 6-for-12 on third down against this defense, and I'll take that every day of the week," coach Matt Nagy said.

Yet Trubisky committed the ultimate sin by forcing an interception on third dow in the back of the end zone to Cameron Dantzler with the Bears looking to pad their lead inside the final three minutes.

The defense simply cleaned up the mistake by holding the Vikings to 9 yards on three plays, and then Brett Urban hounded Cousins into an incompletion on fourth down at the Vikings 29.

"It got away from me a little bit," Trubisky said of the throw to Allen Robinson, with J.P. Holtz also nearby. "I just, I thought I could make a little bit better of a throw and also a little bit better of a decision down there. That would be one I want back.

"We needed a touchdown in that situation or a field goal to put them away.

Luckily the defense had my back coming up with the big stop at the end there, and my teammates had my back too."

The Bears still weren't in the clear, as they had to stop one final drive and the Hail Mary pass after Cairo Santos' fourth field goal had given them a six-point lead.

"It feels great, obviously, being able to snap the six-game losing streak last week and then we knew that we could still be in the dance at the end of the season," Santos said after his 22nd straight field goal. "We just have to come out and find ways to win."

Montgomery scored on runs of 1 and 14 yards and Trubisky started the scoring with an 8-yard TD throw to Darnell Mooney.

"It's been fun, man, been fun being able to go out there and just let it loose, cut it loose and just have fun with the guys around you," Montgomery said. "Just being able to get that opportunity to do that has been the best for me."

When the Vikings closed to 20-17 with a 75-yard drive to Dalvin Cook's 1-yard TD run, the Bears responded with a 75-yard march of their own. Montgomery plowed in from 14 yards.

"David is a beast, man," Mooney said. "You always know he's going to run through two or three guys regardless of who is around."

The Vikings had 132 yards on 24 carries from Cook, Justin Jefferson made eight receptions and Cousins was 24 of 35 for 271 yards with two TDs, but the Bears defense sacked him three times and provided just enough pressure to aid their injury depleted secondary.

"We don't like the fact that we gave up so much rushing yards," Trevathan said. "That's not us at all. We're gonna get that figured out.

"I know that for sure. Its just the type of guys we are. We all take pride in that, know what I’m saying? I feel like we played a pretty solid game."

The offensive explosion with 30 or more points in three straight games is exciting the Bears defense, leading to the complementary football.

"It's just enjoyable watching it grow, the electricity that they bring to us," Trevathan said. "They've been doing a great job.

"We've been practicing against them for a long time so we knew the capability us. Glad to see that it happened but we knew it would."

They might have clued in everyone else.

