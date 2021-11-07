A Deep Dive for Bears to Find Answers

Although they haven't stopped a losing streak, the depth the Bears have found gave them a shot last week and they'll count on it again Monday night against Pittsburgh.

Bears GM Ryan Pace apparently assembled a losing team this year because a team is what its record says.

Yet Pace did one thing to at least give this team a fighting chance when inevitable NFL injuries occur, and that's provide adequate depth at many positions.

At the moment, they're scrambling to find someone who can adequately replace Khalil Mack, but good luck with that. They at least had someone experienced at the position in Jeremiah Attaochu and he already went out for the year with a pectoral muscle tear.

There are limits to how much quality depth a team can assemble because of the salary cap but in the cases of both Larry Borom and DeAndre Houston-Carson, the Bears are seeing bonafide depth.

The tackle position has been one where they've had to dig deeper than any time in recent memory, signing Jordan Peters as a result of Teven Jenkins' back injury and adding Borom through the draft while signing Elijah Wilkinson to back up Germain Ifedi. Borom was thought to be the long-term solution at right tackle, possibly next season when both Ifedi and Wilkinson are out of contract.

Partly because of the coaching from Juan Castillo, the tackles all have produced as run blockers. The Bears' rank as fifth-best rushing team speaks to it. Peters is ranked 10th in the league in his production at age 39 by Pro Football Focus.

Borom got his baptism against the Rams and then an injury which caused him to sit six weeks. Last week he got in and the 49ers wasted no time moving Nick Bosa to the opposite side of the line from where he normally lines up just to take advantage.

Bosa didn't become an instant sensation, but held his own. He got blame for a sack and it was questionable whether it really was his fault. The Bears ran it for 176 yards, though 103 came from Justin Fields.

"Did some good things but we didn't win, so there's a lot of things that can be done better by myself," Borom said.

Borom knew the 49ers would come at him with Bosa just as the Steelers will test him with T.J. Watt.

"It didn't really faze me that much," he said. "I knew I had to fall back on my technique and things I've been taught, and that's what I did."

Actually, Watt lines up most of the time over that tackle unlike Bosa. So Borom will really be tested this week.

"I mean every week you've got to be mentally ready to go against—I mean everyone is top tier—so you've gotta be ready to go against whoever you've got," Borom said. "But I mean I can see that being done just mentally preparing myself to do what I need to do."

Borom thinks Missouri's status now as a SEC school prepared him for this so no one should be surprised a fifth-round pick can step in and be productive.

"Definitely the SEC prepares you for these types of moments," Borom said. "You're going up against great players day in and day out. Last year with it being just an all-SEC schedule (due to the pandemic), you had to be ready for everything."

Houston-Carson is the opposite end of the depth spectrum. Though he's 29 and a Bear, Pace kept bringing him back on short-term contracts at the minimum as a special teams contributor. He never started a game before last week and has more defensive snaps this year than all of his previous five seasons combined.

PFF has given DHC, as teammates call him, the fourth-highest safety grade in the league for the season.

An injury to Deon Bush besides Eddie Jackson's hamstring injury forced him into the lineup and he earned high praise from everyone for his hustle tackle on Deebo Samuel's screen pass. It nearly saved four points, until they gave up a third-down TD run.

"It is fulfilling in a sense," Houston-Carson said. "And, whatever my role is for the week I take it very serious so the last six years whatever my role has been I've taken it the same.

"So it doesn't seem too big because whatever my role is it's the same for me as far as the way I prepare and my mindset."

So after five-plus seasons being a special teams player like Sherrick McManis was for the Bears, it turns out Houston-Carson can actually play defense.

"I'm excited for him," special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said. "It says a lot about him. I've always said he's a true pro's pro. I've always said that he's the straw that stirs the drink.

"I think that sometimes people pigeon-hole players. You said he's just a special teams player and now he's doing well on defense. I've always said that he's a good football player. I think that's the stigma that he wants and deserves."

