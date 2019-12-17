BearMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Trubisky's Critical Comment Brushed Aside by Nagy

Gene Chamberlain

 LAKE FOREST, Ill.  It almost sounded like Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw his coach under the bus after Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

If he did, it somehow apparently eluded coach Matt Nagy's ears. Or at on Monday he said it did.

Trubisky wasn't really asked about Nagy's game plan or about the fact there hadn't been a great attempt to move him around to throw as the Bears had done against Dallas. Rather, he was asked about the pressure he was receiving from Green Bay's defensive front.

"They had a really good front," Trubisky said. "I thought our O-line played really well. I thought we could have taken more pressure off them by moving the pocket a little more and me getting out.

"We just have to continue to find ways to take pressure off our O-line. With a good pass rush like that, continue to mix it up. Whether it's screens, running it, draws, all that kind of stuff. That helps."

The game plan really lacked a good deal of the I-formation runs, play-action passes or moving pocket Trubisky had succeeded with in the previous three games. It looked much like the plan they used in earlier games during a four-game losing streak.

Nagy said he didn't hear Trubisky's comment and was told about it at his Monday post-mortem press conference.

"I think, first of all, as you all know, you (media) guys are always catching us right after the game. And so there's a lot of emotions that go through," Nagy said. "Here we are losing a game like that and knowing we could've played better.

"So I don't know exactly what the question was that was asked, but I'm saying if you sensed a frustration, I think I know Mitch better than anybody in this building except maybe (quarterbacks coach) Dave Ragone. So I know the effect or what he means by any of that. I think probably, if I'm going back and watching that, it's probably very general and big picture but it's also right after the game so I take nothing by that and we have a great relationship."

Trubisky went 29 of 53 for 334 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Nagy said he doesn't see any discontent about play calling.

"We have a great relationship, we all do—coaches, players—and especially with myself, with Mitch, with Chase (Daniel) on the sideline, with Rags (Ragone), with (OC) Mark (Helfrich) on the headset," Nagy said. "We always are talking through trying to figure out, hey, do we like—I mean, we did it right after the first series. We saw some things that they were doing differently that we had to make an adjustment to. We communicated that with the whole team and made adjustments on the fly.

"I think for all of us, just the biggest thing is just trying to do it together and execute everything that’s there. It’s just, for whatever reason, it felt a little bit more yesterday with just the negative plays and just not staying ahead of the chains and then not scoring. Again, we couldn’t get that run game going early on."

The Packers haven't necessarily been a strong defense but they limited the Bears to 16 total points over two games. The 13 points they allowed Sunday tied for the second fewest they've given up this year. The fewest were in the opener, a 10-3 win over the Bears.

Twitter@BearsOnMaven

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Footballfan55
Footballfan55

Ha. Nagy has so much faith in Mitch that I think he could say just about anything and Nagy wouldn't seem to care. Little bold of Mitch to do that also after Nagy has supported him all season too.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Bears vs. Packers

Gene Chamberlain

The BearMaven live blog/open thread for Bears vs. Packers. The teams play at Lambeau Field where there are concerns over the footing on the playing surface by the Bears (see video). This is the 200th meeting between the teams in 100 years of the NFL, with the Packers owning a 98-95-6 lead in the series. The Bears stay alive in the playoff chase with a win. With a loss, the Bears would be eliminated if the Vikings beat or tie the Chargers or if the Rams beat the Cowboys.

Painful and Frustrating Day for Bears

Gene Chamberlain

From a controversial penalty call against Cordarrelle Patterson to Akiem Hicks leaving twice with elbow injuries, to a final play that came up 7 yards short, the Bears had a painful day at Lambeau Field.

Lambeau Field Footing a Cause for Concern

Gene Chamberlain

The playing surface at Lambeau Field has caused players to slip, slide and fall in recent games and Bears coach Matt Nagy saw evidence of this in viewing film while preparing to face the Green Bay Packers.

Matt Nagy Expects Bears to Keep Battling

Gene Chamberlain

The final two games mean nothing in the standings but the Chicago Bears will play out the string as close to full strength as they can and avoid mass substitutions.

Bears Eliminated from Playoff Chase

Gene Chamberlain

Green Bay's early 21-3 lead proved too much for Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears to overcome and they were eliminated from the NFC playoff chase in a 21-13 loss.

Gene Chamberlain

Brad Biggs points out how the running game was even worse than stats say because Green Bay used at…

Bears Report Card: Effort Trumped by Errors

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears won the yardage battle but made too many mistakes and lost the battle of plays decided by inches in a 21-13 loss to the Packers.

Another Late Trubisky Disappointment

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky failed to drive the Bears to a tie in the fourth quarter for the second time this season against the Green Bay Packers in 21-13 loss.

Reborn Bears Offense Needs to Prove Itself

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears believe their offense has made great strides, and they'll get to prove it now by beating the team that broke down their offensive initially in the season opener.

Roy Robertson-Harris Among Bears Inactives

Gene Chamberlain

Bears defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris is inactive for the game with Green Bay due to a foot injury. Robertson-Harris has started six games and played in 13 this year as part of the regular defensive line rotation.