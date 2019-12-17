LAKE FOREST, Ill. It almost sounded like Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw his coach under the bus after Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

If he did, it somehow apparently eluded coach Matt Nagy's ears. Or at on Monday he said it did.

Trubisky wasn't really asked about Nagy's game plan or about the fact there hadn't been a great attempt to move him around to throw as the Bears had done against Dallas. Rather, he was asked about the pressure he was receiving from Green Bay's defensive front.

"They had a really good front," Trubisky said. "I thought our O-line played really well. I thought we could have taken more pressure off them by moving the pocket a little more and me getting out.

"We just have to continue to find ways to take pressure off our O-line. With a good pass rush like that, continue to mix it up. Whether it's screens, running it, draws, all that kind of stuff. That helps."

The game plan really lacked a good deal of the I-formation runs, play-action passes or moving pocket Trubisky had succeeded with in the previous three games. It looked much like the plan they used in earlier games during a four-game losing streak.

Nagy said he didn't hear Trubisky's comment and was told about it at his Monday post-mortem press conference.

"I think, first of all, as you all know, you (media) guys are always catching us right after the game. And so there's a lot of emotions that go through," Nagy said. "Here we are losing a game like that and knowing we could've played better.

"So I don't know exactly what the question was that was asked, but I'm saying if you sensed a frustration, I think I know Mitch better than anybody in this building except maybe (quarterbacks coach) Dave Ragone. So I know the effect or what he means by any of that. I think probably, if I'm going back and watching that, it's probably very general and big picture but it's also right after the game so I take nothing by that and we have a great relationship."

Trubisky went 29 of 53 for 334 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Nagy said he doesn't see any discontent about play calling.

"We have a great relationship, we all do—coaches, players—and especially with myself, with Mitch, with Chase (Daniel) on the sideline, with Rags (Ragone), with (OC) Mark (Helfrich) on the headset," Nagy said. "We always are talking through trying to figure out, hey, do we like—I mean, we did it right after the first series. We saw some things that they were doing differently that we had to make an adjustment to. We communicated that with the whole team and made adjustments on the fly.

"I think for all of us, just the biggest thing is just trying to do it together and execute everything that’s there. It’s just, for whatever reason, it felt a little bit more yesterday with just the negative plays and just not staying ahead of the chains and then not scoring. Again, we couldn’t get that run game going early on."

The Packers haven't necessarily been a strong defense but they limited the Bears to 16 total points over two games. The 13 points they allowed Sunday tied for the second fewest they've given up this year. The fewest were in the opener, a 10-3 win over the Bears.

