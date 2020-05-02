The tradition of grading drafts might have started with Mel Kiper Jr. in the 1980s.

It's as inexact a science as there is, and GMs repeatedly say it's too soon to grade them until three years pass. Then again, it's just a way for them to avoid scrutiny for three years and no one pays attention to their edict anyway.

The draft grades usually trickle in at different speeds over the course of a week following the final round. Some come in immediately.

BearDigest.com fixed a grade of B- last weekend to the Bears 2020 NFL Draft class of Cole Kmet, Jaylon Johnson, Trevis Gipson, Kindle Vildor, Darnell Mooney, Lachavious Simmons and Arlington Hambright. Ryan Pace's ingenuity at creating two fifth-round picks through trades when he had only one served as the extra boost to get the grade into the Bs.

There was a cap to what the Bears could get in the draft considering they had no first-round, third-round or fourth-round picks. As it turned out, they had no sixth-round picks, either after dealing them.

Here's how other analysts graded the Bears.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Grade: C+

Mel shows he's not quite up on the contracts players are getting after they've been in the league when he comments they should get credit for using a fourth-round pick on Nick Foles, "...even if the Bears have to eat his hefty contract."

The Bears, of course, didn't eat that hefty contract. The Jaguars ate it. The contract was restructured by the Bears and it's completely salary cap friendly this year, if not in the future.

Kiper said he likes both of the second-round picks because Kmet has a little time to develop with veteran tight end additions on the roster and they badly needed help there after failing to get a single 100-yard receiver out of all the different players they had at this position on the roster. Kiper rated Kmet and Jaylon Johnson both as potential rookie starters.

After those two, he saw Trevis Gipson as a possible part-time linebacker and then added: "So this is another case of two decent players by value on my board but little else after that."

Pro Football Focus

Grade: B+

Remarkably, the people most often critical of the Bears see great value in this Bears draft, even if they did have Kmet ranked only as the 98th best player.

Of Kmet, PFF said: " He has a nice all-around game and is still very young, but he's not quite the dynamic, sudden athlete you draft highly at the position. He's a reliable chain-mover which is nice in any offense but not necessarily worthy of a high draft pick."

Johnson, on the other hand, drew rave reviews from PFF's Mike Renner as "one of the most instinctual corners in the entire draft."

PFF's analytical approach comes to the forefront when they point out Johnson allowed only 112 receiving yards over his final seven games combined.

They saw fifth-round picks Mooney and Gipson as possessing "...the potential to be difference-makers in the NFL."

NFL.com

Grade: C

Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr of NFL.com fixed one of the worst grades to the Bears draft.

Some of their analysis carries bites, not to mention good insight into past Bears personnel nightmares.

They criticized the Bears for signing Jimmy Graham and then turning around and drafting Kmet. It shows their lack of knowledge about the offense, because the two actually play quite different positions. Kmet is the replacement for Adam Shaheen, not Graham's competitor or successor at the "Y" tight end.

They asked if all the tight ends on the roster are an attempt "...to exorcise the demons of the Greg Olse trade? Publicly trolling Mike Martz?"

It was Martz, Lovie Smith's offensive coordinator, who decided he didn't need a tight end catching passes downfield in his system, making Olsen available to be traded for a third-round draft pick after he'd had an outstanding start to his career in Chicago.

They pointed out Johnson is a possible steal because he had three shoulder surgeries, but failed to note two of those came after an injury when he was a freshman in high school. Let's not go back before puberty here on these player profiles please. Players at that age are all stick figures prone being broken by injuries.

They pointed out Pace's brilliance in middle rounds of the drafts and how Kindle Vildor and Darnell Mooney are worth taking swings at in Round 5 because they ran so fast at the combine, Vildor a 4.4 40 and Mooney a 4.38.

"The sixth-year GM needs hits in this draft class or else the Halas McCaskey fam could hit the eject button," Filice and Parr wrote.

CBSSports.com

Grade: C

Pete Prisco likes Kmet's ability but questioned whether he actually is a need. He also loves the Johnson selection as "...a long corner who will push for a starting job as a rookie."

Prisco points out they didn't have a first-round pick but still acquired talent, and added, "...keep an eye on fifth-round pass rusher Trevis Gipson. "

The Sporting News

Grade: C

Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News saw it as a C draft, as well, calling Kmet a "...bit of a luxury pick."

More criticism for not meeting a need with Kmet followed, but what's worse with this critique is he expressed knowledge enough of the offense to indicate they like deploying more than one tight end on a given play, but doesn't realize Kmet and Graham will be playing different tight end spots within the offense.

He saw little value in a draft limited by the lack of first-round, third-round, fourth-round and sixth-round picks and ranked the draft 27th overall among all 32 NFL teams.

