Power Rankings Reflect Lingering Lack of Respect for Bears

Gene Chamberlain

It started only minutes after the Bears beat the Carolina Panthers, even if it came from an unlikely source who most likely merely mis-spoke.

The Bears had just won 23-16. They played a team with a winning record for the third straight week and now are 5-0 in the NFC.

And here was Panthers coach Matt Rhule talking about the Bears: "The Bears are now whatever they are, 5-2 or 4-2, for a reason. They have earned the right to have that."

Well, actually, they're 5-1. 

At least Rhule stopped short of saying the Bears "are who we thought they were."

Lack of respect is a touchy subject with the fans of a team largely ignored by national media or discounted as lucky.

Respect has been hard to earn for the Bears, largely because of their offense. Yet, here they are, the uninvited guests at 5-1 and it seems a few of the major power rankings are begrudgingly acknowledging their existence.

Sports Illustrated is among the hard sells. They've moved up to 12th overall.

"The Bears are 5–1! They are doing it on the strength of their defense, which is a recipe not many teams are following here in 2020," Mitch Goldich wrote. "I'm not sure if they can sustain this for the whole season, especially as the schedule tightens up, but they have banked enough wins already to be in the playoff chase for the long haul."

Peter Prisco at CBS Sports.com is definitely buying. He's got them at No. 6.

"At 5-1, it's time to give them their props," Prisco wrote. "It might not be pretty, but they are getting the job done."

In the article accompanying the poll, Prisco wrote about an exchange on social media with a Bears fan.

"A Bears fan on Twitter asked me if I was going to pick against them every week, like I have a few times this season. My answer would be that I will in many of the next five games, starting Monday at Los Angeles against the Rams," Prisco wrote. "After that, it's home against the Saints, at the Titans, home against the Vikings and at the Packers. As of right now, I have them beating Minnesota and losing the other four.

"That could change. If they go 4-1 or even 3-2 in that stretch, the answer to the question will be an easy one. We will know for sure they are good. Until then, the doubters will continue to bark and Bears fans will continue to get angry at all who do."

At least he acknowledged their 5-1 record, which is more than could be said for others.

The Bears are 11th in the ESPN.com and NFL.com polls and 10th in Bleacher Report's poll, even if the Carolina coach thinks they have two defeats.

