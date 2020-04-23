BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Another Former Bear Gets a Shot at His Old Team

Gene Chamberlain

Add one more possible revenge game to the Bears' schedule for this year.

Tight end Trey Burton signed Wednesday with the Indianapolis Colts for the league minimum and is reunited with head coach Frank Reich, his offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Provided he has recovered from his latest surgery, Burton would be trying to get back at the Bears for releasing him when the teams play this season. 

He'll need to get in line.

Burton didn't play in the 2018 playoff game with the Philadelphia Eagles due to a strange groin injury reported a few days before the game. He has since had several surgeries and was released last week.

When the Bears face Burton, at least they'll have the home crowd on their side. It's Burton who likely will be facing the boos.

There are several other former Bears on the schedule this season.

The Bears face 2016 first-round pick Leonard Floyd when they play the Rams in Los Angeles at the new stadium. Floyd was released because the Bears didn't want to pay $13.2 million for a player whose sack total decreased every season. He got a $10 million deal for one year, instead, from the Rams..

The Bears face the Lions with Nick Williams and Chase Daniel now on their roster. They'll also face Houston and Kevin Pierre-Louis.

The Bears also face Green Bay and safety Adrian Amos again twice but there has to be a limit on this revenge thing. They've already lost twice to him.

In the cases of Williams, Daniel and Pierre-Louis, they had become free agents and the Bears didn't have the money to bring them back. They wouldn't have brought back Daniel anyway, with the trade for Nick Foles. So it's not quite like with Burton and Floyd, who were cut with time remaining on their deals.

It can work the other way for the Bears this season. They're traveling to Jacksonville and  Foles will have the chance to show the Jaguars and their fans what they missed out on if they had more patience instead of trading him to the Bears with plans to play second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew.

The Bears obviously play Green Bay twice and tight end Jimmy Graham, safety Kentrell Brice and tackle Jason Spriggs all were ushered out by the Packers before winding up at Halas Hall.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears Assign Jersey No. 9 to Nick Foles

The jersey No. 9 held special meaning in Philadelphia for Nick Foles and he wouldn't wear it in Jacksonville, but he'll wear it again in Chicago

Gene Chamberlain

Prince Amukamara Seems More Concerned About His Past

Gene Chamberlain

Bucs Tight Ends Could Prove Enticing for Bears

With the Bucs signing Gronk

Gene Chamberlain

Bears NFL Draft 2020: The Safeties

The need for a more physical safety to partner up with ball-hawking Eddie Jackson is a great one for the Chicago Bears as they decide on uses for pick Nos. 43 and 50 in Round 2 of the NFL Draft.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears GM Ryan Pace Would Draft the Right Tight End

Trey Burton's inability to get healthy made for his departure from the Bears, and now they're looking seriously at the NFL Draft for another player despite having nine tight ends on the roster

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Could the Bears Be Looking at Cole Kmet in the Draft Now?

Gene Chamberlain

Competition for Eddy Pineiro the Aim of Bears' Kicker Signing

The Bears had a nationwide manhunt it seemed last year when they finally brought in kicker Eddy Pineiro with a trade, and the signing of Ramiz Ahmed doesn't signify another wild offseason at kicker is about to begin.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears NFL Draft 2020: The Cornerbacks

The Chicago Bears need a cornerback to replace Prince Amukamara and the players on their roster include an unusual mix but not really a the type of lockdown player at the position they could find in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Could Choose a Quarterback in NFL Draft

Bears general manager Ryan Pace admitted he wanted to be vague but went one better and threw a total cloud over the whole draft process except for admitting he could take a quarterback if the right one came his way

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Set for Virtual NFL Draft from Tech Standpoint

GM Ryan Pace has his home wired and is adept enough at the tech now to conduct the draft, unless someone turns on the vacuum cleaner

Gene Chamberlain