Add one more possible revenge game to the Bears' schedule for this year.

Tight end Trey Burton signed Wednesday with the Indianapolis Colts for the league minimum and is reunited with head coach Frank Reich, his offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Provided he has recovered from his latest surgery, Burton would be trying to get back at the Bears for releasing him when the teams play this season.

He'll need to get in line.

Burton didn't play in the 2018 playoff game with the Philadelphia Eagles due to a strange groin injury reported a few days before the game. He has since had several surgeries and was released last week.

When the Bears face Burton, at least they'll have the home crowd on their side. It's Burton who likely will be facing the boos.

There are several other former Bears on the schedule this season.

The Bears face 2016 first-round pick Leonard Floyd when they play the Rams in Los Angeles at the new stadium. Floyd was released because the Bears didn't want to pay $13.2 million for a player whose sack total decreased every season. He got a $10 million deal for one year, instead, from the Rams..

The Bears face the Lions with Nick Williams and Chase Daniel now on their roster. They'll also face Houston and Kevin Pierre-Louis.

The Bears also face Green Bay and safety Adrian Amos again twice but there has to be a limit on this revenge thing. They've already lost twice to him.

In the cases of Williams, Daniel and Pierre-Louis, they had become free agents and the Bears didn't have the money to bring them back. They wouldn't have brought back Daniel anyway, with the trade for Nick Foles. So it's not quite like with Burton and Floyd, who were cut with time remaining on their deals.

It can work the other way for the Bears this season. They're traveling to Jacksonville and Foles will have the chance to show the Jaguars and their fans what they missed out on if they had more patience instead of trading him to the Bears with plans to play second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew.

The Bears obviously play Green Bay twice and tight end Jimmy Graham, safety Kentrell Brice and tackle Jason Spriggs all were ushered out by the Packers before winding up at Halas Hall.

