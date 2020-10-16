The Chicago Bears have been through this before and it's still unlikely to lower levels of apprehension.

For the second time this season the Bears are heading in to play a road game against a team with a player who has just gone on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Carolina Panthers on Friday placed backup center Tyler Larsen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Larsen on Thursday had missed practice and it was listed as an absence due to illness.

The Panthers had just faced the Atlanta Falcons, who had to shut down their practice facilities this week due to multiple positive tests but have since opened it back up.

During Week 3 the Bears found out on the day before their game in Atlanta that Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell had been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. So they were going against the Falcons without much time for testing other Atlanta players.

This time there is an extra day to test players, but the Bears in this game also have their own COVID-19 concerns and so it is different than last time.

Practice squad tackle Badara Traore is on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and offensive line coach Juan Castillo is self-quarantining after being around someone who tested positive.

Nagy said the practice sessions without Castillo and the Zoom meetings with him taking part have gone well this week.

"So far, the next challenge is going to be right on game day, just going through that for the first time," Nagy said.

Some of the Bears on Friday at practice were using Oakley Shields, the plastic masks designed to work with helmets like a protective shield or visor as extra protection from COVID-19 infection.

"I'm not sure if it’s going to carry over to the games but it's an option they have," Nagy said.

With the weather warmer in Charlotte than at Lake Forest, it's possible they may not opt to use it.

"It's interesting in regards to that, all guys are a little different and the weather was cooler this week," Nagy said. "It wasn't quite as bad now to breathe as it is in the 70-80 degree weather where it might be a little more challenging but it's new to them and it's something they are getting used to for sure. It's for their safety."

Nagy has expressed appreciation for how his players seem to roll with the punches throughout this pandemic, whether it's facing teams with the possibility of COVID-19 lurking or their own team's various schedule changes resulting from tests.

"You see it when we get behind," he said. "We don't really get too concerned with that. Now we want to play from ahead more but we just have people that are pretty resilient and persistent to sticking together."

