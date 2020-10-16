SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Bears Facing Another Opponent with COVID-19 Concerns

Gene Chamberlain

The Chicago Bears have been through this before and it's still unlikely to lower levels of apprehension.

For the second time this season the Bears are heading in to play a road game against a team with a player who has just gone on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Carolina Panthers on Friday placed backup center Tyler Larsen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Larsen on Thursday had missed practice and it was listed as an absence due to illness.

The Panthers had just faced the Atlanta Falcons, who had to shut down their practice facilities this week due to multiple positive tests but have since opened it back up.

During Week 3 the Bears found out on the day before their game in Atlanta that Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell had been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. So they were going against the Falcons without much time for testing other Atlanta players.

This time there is an extra day to test players, but the Bears in this game also have their own COVID-19 concerns and so it is different than last time. 

Practice squad tackle Badara Traore is on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and offensive line coach Juan Castillo is self-quarantining after being around someone who tested positive.

Nagy said the practice sessions without Castillo and the Zoom meetings with him taking part have gone well this week.

"So far, the next challenge is going to be right on game day, just going through that for the first time," Nagy said.

Some of the Bears on Friday at practice were using Oakley Shields, the plastic masks designed to work with helmets like a protective shield or visor as extra protection from COVID-19 infection.

"I'm not sure if it’s going to carry over to the games but it's an option they have," Nagy said.

With the weather warmer in Charlotte than at Lake Forest, it's possible they may not opt to use it.

"It's interesting in regards to that, all guys are a little different and the weather was cooler this week," Nagy said. "It wasn't quite as bad now to breathe as it is in the 70-80 degree weather where it might be a little more challenging but it's new to them and it's something they are getting used to for sure. It's for their safety."

Nagy has expressed appreciation for how his players seem to roll with the punches throughout this pandemic, whether it's facing teams with the possibility of COVID-19 lurking or their own team's various schedule changes resulting from tests.

"You see it when we get behind," he said. "We don't really get too concerned with that. Now we want to play from ahead more but we just have people that are pretty resilient and persistent to sticking together."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears Mull Over Starting Rashaad Coward at Left Guard

Alex Bars is questionable for Sunday's game on the final Chicago Bears injury report and backup right guard Rashaad Coward has more experience starting, so it's possible he'll get the nod as James Daniels' replacement.

Gene Chamberlain

Backfield Alternatives Better for Bears Even Without Le'Veon Bell

Cordarrelle Patterson now has as many touches as he had all last year and Lamar Miller is getting closer to being ready as the Chicago Bears continue exploring alternatives to David Montgomery following the season-ending injury to Tarik Cohen.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears See Cole Kmet's Progress in Ways Besides Catches

With only one reception on the season, Chicago Bears rookie tight end Cole Kmet isn't being called a disapponitment by coaches because of his progress in other ways.

Gene Chamberlain

Le'Veon Bell's Availability Shouldn't Tempt Bears

The Chicago Bears have a need for another back to step up behind David Montgomery but don't expect it to be Le'Veon Bell when Cordarrelle Patterson and Lamar Miller are already in place.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Behind Enemy Lines with Schuyler Callihan of AllPanthers

How Schuyler Callihan of AllPanthers.com views this matchup against the Chicago Bears and how the Carolina Panthers emerged as a 3-2 team under first-year coach Matt Rhule.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Defense Has Seized Control of the Red Zone

Opponents have struggled to reach the end zone from inside the red zone against the Bears defense, which has struggled at times to halt drives on the rest of the field.

Gene Chamberlain

NFL Picks Week 6: Chalk a Poor Week Up to the Upsets

The underdogs ruled last week as the upsets and ATS winners proved oddsmakers now have a firm grasp on the situation at hand.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Talking Through Ways to Ignite Offense

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles called his exchange with coach Matt Nagy during Thursday's win an "animated" discussion, but the team has bigger problems to address if it hopes to get a dormant offense off of the NFL floor

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Defense Hopes to Avoid Being Haunted by Mike Davis

Mike Davis was dispatched by the Chicago Bears without really getting a chance and now the runninig back has stepped up for Carolina in the absence of injured Christian McCaffrey with a chance to get back at his old team.

Gene Chamberlain

by

olmstra

Bears Without Offensive Line Coach Due to COVID-19 Situation

The Chicago Bears are without offensive line coach Juan Castillo due to being around a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, and he will miss Sunday's game.

Gene Chamberlain