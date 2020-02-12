BearDigest
Bears' Schedule for 2020 Ranks 13th Toughest

Gene Chamberlain

It probably means very little based on what has occurred in past seasons, but the Chicago Bears will have the 13th most difficult schedule in 2020 using the winning percentages of opponents in 2019.

Bears 2020 opponents had a 129-125-2 record last year, a .508 winning percentage.

The reason it could mean very little is so much changes from one year to the next.

Heading into last year the Bears thought they were facing the fifth toughest schedule. Their opponents had a .520 winning percentage (131-121-4) in 2018, but it turned out to be the 13th toughest.

In 2018 they thought they were going to play the fifth toughest schedule. Their opponents in 2018 had a .520 winning percentage based on 2017. Yet, when it was over Bears opponents owned a .430 winning percentage and Chicago had played the easiest schedule in the NFL.

What this all shows is what really matters is what opponents are doing during the season, not the previous season or season ahead.

The Bears will play seven games against teams that made the playoffs the in 2019, as well as games against NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry, receiving leader Michael Thomas, sacks leader Shaq Barrett and the leading kicker, Jacksonville's Josh Lambo.  They might be facing the NFL passing yardage leader too, unless Tampa Bay decides to part ways with free agent Jameis Winston.

Their home games are against their divisional opponents as well as Houston, New Orleans, Indianapolis, the New York Giants and Tampa Bay. The road games are with their divisional opponents, Tennessee, the L.A. Rams, Atlanta, Carolina and Jacksonville.

The Packers have the 15th toughest schedule in 2020 based on winning percentages (.504), the Vikings the 10th toughest (.516) and the Lions the fifth most difficult (.525).

Baltimore looks to have the easiest schedule against opponents with a winning percentage of .438, while the Patriots have the toughest schedule (.537) .

The actual dates of each game come out in April.

