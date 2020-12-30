Davante Adams Unlikely to Cause Bears to Gamble

HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Bears Facing Coverage Problems with Davante Adams

Don't expect defense to move Kyle Fuller to cover top Packers receiver simply because they don't believe in doing this
Author:
Publish date:

The Bears pass defense on Sunday has a problem not named Aaron Rodgers.

Of course, it's his chief target, Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams. And in this game it's possible the Bears will be ill-equipped to provide coverage.

The injuries plaguing cornerback Jaylon Johnson and slot cornerback Buster Skrine might leave the Bears with shorter, inexperienced backups trying to stop a receiver who has burned them for 13 catches, 164 yards and two touchdowns in their last two matchups.

"Jaylon has played all year long, you know, just was really starting to get used to the speed and where things are at and things are going to happen throughout the game but I thought he was really getting better and learning from his mistakes," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "And then Buster, a savvy vet that just is always going to help you, not just in the pass game but in the run game, too, sticking his neck in there.

"So we’ll see where that goes and keep our fingers crossed there."

Skrine has been out three games in the concussion protocol, his sixth NFL concussion reported. A shoulder injury has kept Johnson sidelined.

In their absence, Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley have gained experience with varying degrees of success. Starting them against a quarterback like Rodgers and a 6-foot-1 receiver with great leaping ability and speed like Adams is inviting trouble.

"They've done an excellent job," defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend said. "They get in there competing. They tackle well. They challenge in their pass game. That's all you can ask for.

"It didn't stop when they came in. Of course when those guys do get the opportunity to play, the opponent knows where they're at. They held their own and they played well."

Vildor is only 5-foot-10 and was burned by 6-4 D.J. Chark on a lobbed throw along the edge of the end zone last week. It was the type of play Adams specialize at making.

Another problem the Bears face with all the Packers is yards after the catch, but Adams in particular is dangerous here. He has 551 yards after the catch, third-highest total in the NFL.

"It's just gonna come down to us competing and being good tacklers," Townsend said. "When they do catch it—which, they've done it every week—they're gonna make some catches.

"But when do catch it, let's make sure we're close enough to staple them to the ground."

Some teams move their best cornerback to contend with a premier recevier like Adams, a little like Jalen Ramsey might do with the Rams. The Bears have never tried moving Kyle Fuller around off the left cornerback spot.

"Just depends on what you want to do," Townsend said. "You know, there's a lot of times you can pull a safety somewhere, you can help other ways.

"We're pretty confident in letting our guys play, trusting there technique, you know going out there and running the defense."

It's never been something the Bears have done much, dating all the way back through other coaching staffs to when Charles Tillman left. Even when he played they did it sparingly. So expect them to simply play their regular defense.

"For us it works because we're able to be multiple," Townsend said.

