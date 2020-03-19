In their start to free agency, the Chicago Bears have done nothing to correct their greatest problem.

Considering how much money they've spent on a tight end near the end of his productive days, a quarterback who might not even play and a 30-year-old pass rusher, the Bears seem unlikely to find a way to turn around this situation.

The problem, of course, is their offensive line and their inability to run the ball.

Sure, Mitchell Trubisky declined greatly in passer efficiency and ability to complete downfield passes last year. The tight end position seemed like a bottomless pit for money -- they just kept signing people and no one could play or they suffered injuries. And the pass rush produced 18 fewer sacks than in 2018, so something had to be done to wake up Leonard Floyd, even if it was simply to tell him it was time to go.

They did lose their lone "speed" receiver to concussions and now Taylor Gabriel is gone.

Many of those problems might have been overcome or diminished greatly if the Bears simply had been able to run the football.

At first, it seemed Matt Nagy wanted no part of running. As the season went on and they ratcheted up their rushing attempts, they never received a corresponding kick in productivity.

David Montgomery averaged the same 3.7 yards an attempt Jordan Howard did the previous season.

Losing Kyle Long kept them from running the ball and this offensive line needs a producing, dominant run blocker at right guard to operate.

Rashaad Coward is no answer as a converted tackle who wasn't drafted. Several projects on the line might show promise but are a long way from being opening day starters, Alex Bars being one.

The Bears didn't even look at the offensive line to start free agency and it has to be addressed.

If they run the ball better, even at just over 4.0 yards a carry, they keep running it more and it breeds success. It takes the pressure off of Mitchell Trubisky or perhaps Nick Foles next season. Defenses have to be cognizant of the run first and not as quick to cling to receivers.

The tight ends and wide receivers benefit with more room to run then immediately after the catch an bigger gains occur.

At the season-ending press conference, general manager Ryan Pace talked about complementary football being poor. He looked at the defense's lack of sack production as a problem with the lack of offense.

"How many times this year were we playing with big leads before they could really pin their ears back?" Pace asked rhetorically. "I think there's a little bit of a complementary football aspect to our sacks, our turnovers, that's connected all together with our team."

And it all starts with the running game. Do it better and you don't have the problems with leads. Pass blocking becomes easier, points become easier to come by and then the defense plays with leads.

The offensive line free agent group has only been nicked up for the biggest names so far.

There isn't much money to fix the problem, and with safety and cornerback still issues it would seem they'll be hard-pressed to do it in free agency.

They need to try.

Here are just a few on the list of note who could still help at reasonable prices:

Cameron Erving

A 28-year-old Chiefs guard/center who would be reasonably priced after making just over $4 million last year. He has only been a full-time starter in two of his five seasons and has been in and out of the lineup without being injured.

Stefen Wisniewski

He might be more of a backup but is a center which would require the Bears to move Cody Whitehair if he started. He played for the Chiefs last year and Eagles for three years before that and couldn't be expensive after becoming a reserve the last two seasons.

Greg Robinson

A bit more expensive at right tackle after making $7 million on a one-year deal last year. A 27-year-old who started 14 games last year and also played with the Rams and Lions.

Josh Kline

The Vikings right guard who was with Tennessee in 2018, suffered a couple of concussions during the season and missed two games as a result. He was reasonably priced last year and the injuries couldn't have helped his earning ability.

Andrus Peat

The Saints' 26-year-old starter at tackle who has missed games with plenty of injuries, including an arm injury last year. He was making $9.6 million last year but struggled and had a Pro Football Focus grade of 49.7. So it being a contract year, he didn't have very good timing.

Michael Schofield

A moderately priced starter for five years for the Chargers, he has had middle-of-the-road PFF grades at right guard and rates a solid pickup at this point.

Daryl Williams

The Panthers guard has horrendous season pass blocking with 12 sacks allowed. He can play guard or tackle and has been with the Panthers all five years of his career. The poor season came after he'd scored 67.5 or higher in PFF grade four straight years. So it could have simply been a case of an off season.

