Whatever happened to Robert Quinn?

There's little doubt now the worst offseason move made by Ryan Pace had nothing to do with quarterbacks. It wasn't trading for Nick Foles, it wasn't ignoring Cam Newton or failing to go after Andy Dalton.

It was obviously spending $33 million guaranteed for Quinn. If you want to pile on, toss in the fact the Bears GM also cut Leonard Floyd to do it rather than pay him $13 million. Does Floyd get eight sacks in Chicago without being slighted by the Bears as a way to ignite his dormant fire? Doubtful. But with or without Floyd, Quinn has been the disaster.

The number is now at 408. It's been 408 snaps without a sack. He has 14 tackles, three hits on a quarterback, a sack and two forced fumbles but has missed only one game.

This was a pass rusher widely regarded as the best one-on-one pass rusher in the game. ESPN, Nextgen Stats and Pro Football Focus were throwing out metrics to show how quickly he beats blockers.

And in Chicago? Zippo.

Quinn isn't in his late or even mid-30s. So you have to ask, is Quinn the football version of athletes who suddenly lose it overnight without explanation?

The classic cases were Steve Blass, Steve Sax, Rick Ankiel and Chuck Knoblauch. In golf, it would be hard to beat David Duvall's disappearing act.

White Sox fans still talk about how Sax got to Chicago and suddenly had no ability to throw a baseball to first base. Blass, of course, beat the Orioles in the 1971 World Series and then a couple years later his career didn't just nosedive, it vanished. Ankiel showed promise as a pitcher for three years with an 11-8 record and suddenly couldn't throw the ball. He hung around as an poor-hitting outfielder for almost a decade after that somehow.

Quinn hasn't had a real serious injury to speak of and the only explanation for his inability to rush the passer after he had a strip-sack on his first Bears play is possibly the fact he doesn't fit their defense.

It seems a ridiculous assumption because his one real duty is just rushing the passer, although it's not from a down position now as it was in Dallas.

He just doesn't seem able to do it any more.

If there's a week when the Bears needed Quinn to step forward, this is it. With Khalil Mack suffering from a shoulder injury but trying to gut it out, James Vaughters out with a knee injury, and Deshaun Watson's athleticism, the Bears need pass rush pressure off the blind side.

Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano was trying to take the blame this week. Pagano hasn't suited up in decades.

"Yeah, we’ve looked at it every single way we can look at it, and we continue to daily because he's a playmaker and he's a talent and it's not showing up," Pagano said. "And he'd be the first one to tell you that: 'I've got to make plays and when I have my opportunities, I've got to make them.'

"There are times he's getting doubled, he's getting chipped. All the same stuff. But 52 (Khalil Mack) and 94, they'll never make any excuses for that stuff. So we’re looking at all the same things that everybody else is looking at. It’s coming to light every single week. And we get it and understand."

