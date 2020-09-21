The real difference between this Bears running attack and last year's could be seen in the final drive of Sunday's 17-13 win over the New York Giants.

A real NFL running attack is able to run when it needs and wants to, can pick up the required yardage and instills confidence in play callers so it's used in critical situations.

Check the box on all of those for what the Bears have shown on the ground in two games and David Montgomery gives the credit to the offensive line, along with the new run blocking schemes, as all good running backs should.

"Those guys are being way more aggressive," Montgomery said. "And it's a lot of less thinking, so it's definitely an exciting thing that we know we can run the ball when we have to. And now you're having to run the ball and running it because we want to. It's definitely an exciting feeling."

The final drive ate up 59 yards total, although it went 44 yards because they had a 59-yard penalty. The only completed pass was a 4-yarder to tackle Bobby Massie off a deflection. It started with seven straight runs and ate up 5:34 on the clock.

When you're able to get back from a 15-yard chop-block penalty to face second-and-2 by running it, your'e running effectively and Montgomery's 23-yard run testified to this.

"That part I liked," coach Matt Nagy said. "I think they said it was 12 plays and around 59 yards when they know you're going to run the football because you're trying to chew up the clock, but yet we still want to be aggressive and attacking."

It didn't produce points, but the clock was important then.

"So I liked that part of the offense in regards to being able to run the football, but we got to, at that point in time right there, we got to be able to score a touchdown, a field goal at minimum, to be able to make it at least a seven-point game," Nagy said.

Taking the running attack on the road to Atlanta this week can be difficult, but nowhere near what it normally at their stadium when fans are there.

The Falcons have been more susceptible to being burned by passing attacks in two games. While they're 31st in yards allowed, they're ninth stopping the run with Monday night's game to be played.

Still, having a two-pronged attack remains critical as the Bears have found out in two games to date.

"It was good," Montgomery said. "We've got to go back next week and figure out how we can do it some more."

