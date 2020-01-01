BearMaven
Bears Fire Four Assistants Including OC Mark Helfrich

Gene Chamberlain

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – It figured to happen quickly and did.

A few hours after they held their season-ending press conference the Bears sought to solve their offensive problems by letting go of offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride and special teams assistant Brock Olivo.

The fast firings in theory allows the Bears a choice at the best available assistants.

The dismissal of Hiestand came as a bit of a surprise because of how widely respected he was within the league, but the Bears ran the ball for only 1,458 yards and ranked 27th in rushing. They also allowed 45 sacks, the 12th most in the league.

Helfrich was the coordinator for an offense that was 29th in yardage and scoring a year after they were 21st in yardage and ninth in scoring.

"Just as an offense in general, we got to score more points," coach Matt Nagy said a few hours prior to the firings. "That's what I look at right there. Everybody. I need to be better. Our players, execution-wise at times, need to be better. 

"You look at some of the things specifically, I look at the red zone, some of the struggles we've had this year in the red zone. That's where you get your points. I don't want field goals, we don't want field goals. You've got to score touchdowns."

The Bears were 24th in red zone touchdown percentage at 52.2%.

Gilbride's tight ends group was hampered greatly by injuries and was unproductive. The first three tight ends wound up on injured reserve. They had seven different tight ends play in games.

In all, the Bears had only 46 receptions for 416 yards from tight ends but spent $12.4 million dollars on the position, second most in the league according to spotrac.com.

Curiously the Bears kept quartebacks coach Dave Ragone, who has worked with Mitchell Trubisky his entire career.

