This could be uncomfortable, awkward, possibly even embarrassing.

The Bears have nothing to gain against the Kansas City Chiefs except some pride Sunday night, but on a national telecast all their flaws on the field and in the front office will be on display for the public to see.

At least Matt Nagy hasn't seen signs they've thrown in the towel on the season.

"They haven't done that," Nagy said. "They've had great energy. They've been great in meetings, they understand it. So that's what I look for."

They'll need the focus because the Chiefs (10-4) have scored 30 or more points six times and are easily the most explosive team in the league, with Patrick Mahomes throwing to wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

Khalil Mack and the defense have to contain this, Mitchell Trubisky and the offense have to outperform it.

"The speed that they have at the receiver position is very impressive," Mack said. "All those guys look like they run 4.2 and under, so it's going to be a good challenge for our DBs this week as well."

And last year's MVP, Mahomes, makes it possible for this speed to be harnessed.

"Special," Mack said. "Special arm, man. He's like a fighter. You see it on the film. He's breaking tackles and throwing the ball down the field. You can tell he keeps his eyes downfield, and it's going to be a great challenge for us this week."

It's here where the embarrassment potential surfaces most for the Bears.

The Bears brought in Nagy from the Chiefs, an Andy Reid disciple, and asked him to turn around their offense to win games.

In a season of regression after a division title, they are 7-7, and Nagy's offense collapsed completely from 21st in the league to 28th.

Trubisky has stepped back in passer efficiency and yards per pass attempt.

Because of the opponent, it's easy to look across the field and see the Bears looking like a cheaper, knockoff version of the Chiefs.

And the quarterback position is the centerpiece of this knockoff version. They could have had Mahomes without giving up the draft picks general manager Ryan Pace surrendered to move up for Trubisky.

The scoreboard now reads: Mahomes 73 touchdown passes, Trubisky 48, and Mahomes sat out his first year while Trubisky played.

"It's just the nature of the beast but I'm in competition with myself and just trying to be the best version of me and go out there and win games for the Chicago Bears, and it's (comparisons) just something that I can't control," Trubisky said.

Getting Nagy a win over his old team and old boss might quiet some mounting criticism of where the offense has gone.

"We want to win for him," Trubisky said of Nagy. "We want to win for our organization. We want to finish this season out on a strong note."

Certainly it would help them avoid a completely embarrassing situation Sunday night.

What a win won't do is help with the questions to be asked when the season ends in two weeks, when Pace will finally have to face them after not talking to media since August when there was still so much hope.

