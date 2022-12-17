Jake Tonges and Nsimba Webster were pulled up Saturday from the practice squad to fill for injured Bears players.

The Bears have activatd tight end Jake Tonges and wide receiver Nsimba Webster from the practice squad for Sunday's game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tonges will give them a third tight end since they have already ruled out tight end Trevon Wesco due to a calf injury.

Webster gaves them an extra receiver who can also return if needed. They are without receiver Chase Claypool for the game due to a knee injury.

They also could be without N'Keal Harry, who has a back injury and is questionable but was able to go through full practices all week.

Webster has appeared in 27 games with 59 special teams plays for the Bears, the last one coming against Seattle last season. He has made four punt returns for 13 yards total in Bears games.

Tonges, an underafted rookie from California, has appeared in three games but hasn't made a catch. He was targeted once.

