The Bears kept answering back even when it appeared they may not have enough players left to do so.

In the end, it didn't matter. What mattered was their first losing streak this season and a 5-3 record at the midpoint.

New Orleans got a 35-yard Wil Lutz field goal with 1:36 remaining in overtime Sunday and came away with a 26-23 victory over the Bears, who had rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter.

"There was always belief," quarterback Nick Foles said. "We were always in it. We were continuing to play, just playing until that clock hit zero and unfortunately it didn't turn out with a victory for us.

"But there were positives out there from a growth standpoint for this offense and that's really what we have to focus on."

There weren't enough.

A 20-yard run by Alvin Kamara around the right side put the Saints (5-2) into easy field goal range for the winner, although Lutz had missed a 27-yarder off the right upright earlier. The field goal gave the Bears their sixth straight loss to New Orleans after they had converted two fourth-down plays on a 35-yard drive to force overtime on Cairo Santos' 51-yard field goal into the wind

The second straight Bears loss left them second in the NFC North when they could have taken over first after Green Bay's 28-22 loss to Minnesota, and now they face a tough game at Tennessee Sunday.

"When you look at the run game, it felt better today," Bears coach Matt Nagy said, looking for positives. "It did feel better. And that team's pretty good against the run. It did feel better in the run game, so I was happy in that aspect.

"And I think we had a couple double-digit drives with 13-play drives, a couple other ones, and so being able to get into rhythm was good."

But the Bears lost two more offensive linemen to injuries, right tackles Bobby Massie and Jason Spriggs. Both had knee injuries. The offense wound up with guard Alex Bars playing much of the game at right tackle.

Worse, they lost Javon Wims to an ejection for fighting with CJ Gardner-Johnson when they needed any receiver possible, any man possible.

Foles' interception followed the fight.

"I think that I've lost my cool before. Ya know?" defensive end Akiem Hicks said. "It's part of the game. The elite, and if you want to be elite, you have to be able to control some of those moments. You have to be able to put whatever emotion you've got going on and put it in a pocket. Because your team needs more.

"And knowing the character of Javon, I know that he doesn't want to have a situation that might go sour. With a lot of respect for him, I understand that things happen and we’ll move forward."

The positive was they went toe to toe with the Saints and David Montgomery rushed for 89 yards while Foles threw for 272 yards on 28 of 41 for 272 yards with two touchdowns, one for 24 yards to Allen Robinson and the other in the fourth quarter for 3 yards to Darnell Mooney. He completed a 50-yard bomb to Mooney before the TD pass to the diving Robinson.

"We were able to improve in different areas, get some explosive plays and whatnot," Foles said. "Those are the things we have to focus on as an offense and then continue to move forward."

The penalty on Wims ruined one third-quarter drive and the offense hurt itself with penalties and bogged down again at a crucial time.

"The start of that third quarter I didn't like, I don't like, and it's been a theme," Nagy said. "Trust me, we're looking at it. We've done different things in how to adjust that and it's weird that it just keeps happening. But you're right. I did feel better about a lot of stuff, but none of that matters because you want to win."

Brees completed 31 of 41 for 280 yards and two TDs and Kamara had nine catches for 96 yards while rushing for 67 yards, as the Saints took a 23-13 lead during the fourth quarter. Brees threw for a 20-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to Taysom Hill to build the lead to 23-13 before Foles staged the rally.

Lutz field goals of 27 and 39 yards in the third quarter to leave the Bears down 16-13. As usual they failed to score in the third quarter where they now trail 49-7 on the year.

"You never think down on yourself," Hicks said. "You always keep your confidence high. But you acknowledge the points where you want to improve.

"You acknowledge the points that may be your weakness. And you attack those. That's my plan."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven