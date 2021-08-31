Lineup Rounds into Shape as Bears Prepare for Cuts

Bears lineup and roster begin to take shape as defensive end Bilal Nichols returned to the practice field following a toe injury.

Bears coach Matt Nagy had no further team injury update on Monday because he isn't required to have one until the Wednesday before a game.

He didn't need to give out one to update one injury. It was a good sign when defensive end Bilal Nichols was on the practice field participating.

Nichols has a toe injury which has plagued him at times. He was having problems with a toe back in mid-June and such injuries can range from a complete nuisance to being serious. The toe caused him to miss practice time last week. It's unlikely he would have played in the preseason finale anyway, and missed the game.

Nichols could very well be a key player in the season opener against Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams, so having him healthy is huge. The running game has been a key to the matchups the teams had each of the last three years.

The Rams figured to be challenged to run the ball against the Bears even if they did run last year for 160 yards on 34 carries in an easy 24-10 win.

They've lost running back Cam Akers to a torn Achilles, running back Raymond Calais was waived/injured after a foot fracture and starter Darrell Henderson had a thumb injury in camp. It won't keep him from playing but is a possible issue nonetheless.

The Rams like using two or three running backs and they traded for New England's Sony Michel last week. Michel ran for 931 and 932 yards in his first two seasons but last year had injuries himself and gained 449 yards. Three weeks of preparation time with their offense should be plenty if tackle Jason Peters has been able to fit into the Bears offense in about the same amount of time.

The Bears run a base 3-4 defense but usually in passing situations are in a four-man front. In their 3-4 they're particularly effective against the run with Nichols and both Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman.

Having Nichols in the lineup would make it all the more formidable, much like it was in 2018 when Nichols was a rookie. They stuffed the Rams on the ground in a 15-6 victory at Soldier Field and held the Rams to 52 yards rushing, just 47 from their running backs.

Desmond Trufant's Situation

Another player whose absence was apparent on the practice field has nothing to do with injury. It was veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant. He has been gone for almost two weeks for personal reasons and the Bears have a decision to make on him with roster cuts due.

"It's strictly personal. He's not back yet," coach Matt Nagy said.

Coaches and GM Ryan Pace were to meet on the final roster cuts Monday night.

"That's one of the discussions we've got to go through tonight," Nagy said. "You want to be able to be available and he has his situation, too.

"It's never an easy one. But I know in the end we'll make the right decision. But he's not here. It's personal."

Nagy seemed to indicate the starting left cornerback battle belongs to Kindle Vildor, although this seemed apparent since Trufant hasn't been available to compete. Artie Burns had taken some snaps on that side, as well.

"So you want to be able to see a guy like Kindle come in and do what he's doing," Nagy said. "But the depth guys behind him, they're all competing and I think that's gonna be one of the spots, where tonight and tomorrow we've got to really make some big decisions."

Nickel cornerback battle

A starting decision will be made at nickel cornerback by defensive coordinator Sean Desai, where Duke Shelley has battled not with rookie Thomas Graham Jr. but with safety Marqui Christian. He has experience with the position while he played with the Rams.

"You know that's Sean's background is that nickel position—Desai, he's coached it," Nagy said. "He knows it. He understands it. So he can put those guys to use their strengths within this defense, so I feel good about that."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven