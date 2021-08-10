Eddie Jackson Back While Danny Trevathan Is Sidelined

Eddie Jackson and Elijah Wilkinson returned to practice to help settle down two problem areas heading into practices with Miami

The Bears have Eddie Jackson back on the practice field on Tuesday as they start the practice week leading up to their first preseason game against Miami.

Jackson had a pulled hamstring when he reported for training camp and was put on the non-football injury list at the outset but was able to get on the practice field.

The news on injuries wasn't all good for the Bears, even though Jackson returned. Linebacker Danny Trevathan missed practice with knee soreness and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin has foot soreness and a contusion and was held out.

The Bears also had tackle Elijah Wilkinson, long snapper Pat Scales and linebacker Christian Jones back from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The biggest issue with an injury remains left tackle Teven Jenkins, who hasn't practiced due to a back injury. Wilkinson moved into his spot at left tackle and it doesn't sound like Nagy is expecting a change this week.

"I think right now it would probably be the same as where he was," Nagy said. "We're still working through it. I think our doctors and 'Dre (trainer Andre Tucker) have a pretty good plan in place for just trying to get him to get out here.

"So I wouldn't say there’s much change from a week ago from what I said, but obviously every day that goes by we know it matters, so we gotta continue to work through that."

Getting Wilkinson back is big because he actually was with starters at left tackle during part of OTAs before Jenkins went there and then stayed there at minicamp. Just having better numbers at tackle is big for the Bears.

"He understands that it is a competition, so he's probably champing at the bit right now to get out there and continue to compete," Nagy said. "But I know for us, and he knows it and (line coach Juan Castillo) has been clear with all of them, like listen, you guys come out here and you get a chance now and somebody's got to take it.

"So he's getting back and he's ready."

Nagy isn't too worried about the fact Wilkinson has played mostly right tackle and never started an NFL game at left tackle. There are other concerns, like getting him integrated into the offense.

"He's new, right? So he's learning techniques from Juan," Nagy said. "But he's willing and I think that's all you can say is if he's willing to do it, just keep doing it. And again, you're going up against some pretty rush ends."

