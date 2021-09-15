Jason Peters, Eddie Goldman Return to Practice

Some of the injured Bears seem to be regaining health, including their tackle Jason Peters, nose tackle Eddie Goldman and outside linebacker Khalil Mack

Starting left tackle Jason Peters practiced on Wednesday after being pulled from Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams with a quad injury.

Peters was able to practice only on a limited basis so the Bears will keep an eye on his situation throughout the week.

Their other big concern going into the Rams game was making up for losing nose tackle Eddie Goldman due to an ankle injury and Goldman didn't practice at all last week but on Wednesday when the game plan started going in and practices resumed for Sunday's game with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bears had Goldman on the practice field on a limited basis.

Peters' backup at tackle, Larry Borom, was out on Wednesday due to an ankle injury suffered in the Rams game. The only other player held out of practice entirely was tight end Jimmy Graham, and he was given a "load maintenance" day or veteran's day off.

Both linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Darnell Mooney were dropped from the injury report entirely. Both entered Sunday's game as questionable after missing practice time last week, Mack with a groin injury and Mooney with a back injury. So both are relatively healthy and went through full practices Wednesday. Also dropped from the injury report was linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, who had a shoulder injury and sat out Sunday's game.

The one other injury still lingering was to outside linebacker Robert Quinn and he was able to practice on a limited basis with a back injury. Quinn went through last week's practice week with the same designation and had been questionable for the game.

