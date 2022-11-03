Bears right guard Teven Jenkins returned for a full practice on Thursday, alleviating potential fears over a back issue that ha limited at Wednesday's practice.

Jenkins had 2021 back surgery and then played later that season. He missed time at the start of this year's training camp with an injury the Bears didn't reveal, but appears fine now.

The Bears were without right tackle Larry Borom, who remains in the concussion protocol.

They also had two other ill-timed injury issues. Both slot cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Eddie Jackson were limited in practice for a second straight day due to hip injuries.

It's not exactly the week for defensive backs to be injured considering the Bears are going up against two of the faster receivers in the league, Miami's Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle.

Guard Cody Whitehair (knee) and receiver Byron Pringle (calf) continued to work their way back to the 53-man roster. Both are eligible to be reinstated, Whitehair from the non-football illness list. The window on both players remains open for a return.

Miami's injury report improved over Wednesday, as tackle Terron Armstead (toe) practiced on a limited basis after missing Wednesday's practice. Linebacker Jerome Baker (hip) practiced in full after a hip injury limited him on Wednesday.

The Dolphins did have one new injury as safety Eric Rowe was limited due to a hip injury.

Wide receive River Crafraft (illness) and tackle Austin Jackson (ankle/calf) remained sidelined.

Tight end Tanner Conner (knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Clayton Fejedelem (groin), offensive lineman Brandon Shell (groin), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (chest/rib) were limited.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven