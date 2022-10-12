The Bears held their only full practice of the week Wednesday and no one sat out, leaving only backup safety Dane Cruikshank as questionable to face the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is entirely over his quad injury after three missed games and will start against the Commanders.

"I felt good about him last week like, I said, and he's looking better and better and better," Eberflus said. "So we really like where he is.

"So he's been going through the workout today and he worked with speed. And we're excited with where he is."

TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND BEARS AVAILABLE FROM SI TICKETS

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry was also able to go through a full practice Friday after being activated from injured reserve, and, like Johnson, was removed from the injury report. Eberflus can't rule out Harry playing or even being inactive at this point. It will be a game-time decision.

But he knows what Harry brings to the lineup if available.

"Yeah, like you know, I think I said before just a big body, another big body in there," Eberflus said. "Those big guys are open. You know, you throw a deep pass to them and they're open and they can go up there and climb and go go get the ball. Any time we can add another guy like that to the mix it's going to create competition and it's going to create more athletic ability on the football field for our offnese.

"But we'll see where he is. We're not sure. I know (offensive coordinator Luke) Getsy said yesterday that we're still working through it and that's true We're still working through it, to see where he is and see if he's ready to go."

Cruikshank was the only player on the injury report but had a full practice and was listed as being able to go through a full practice Monday and Tuesday, when only walk-throughs were held.

Eberflus said wide receiver Darnell Mooney will be the honorary captain for the game.

For Washington, cornerback William Jackson is out of the game. NFL Network has reported he will not make the trip to Chicago due to illness. He has been out this week at practice with what was listed as a back injury.

Jackson last week was pulled from the loss to Tennessee and benched.

Also ruled out for the game were safety Percy Butler (quad), tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), running back Jonathan Williams (knee) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf).

Wide receiver Dyami Brown is questionable with a groin injury.

Quarterback Carson Wentz (shoulder), linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) and cornerback Christian Holmes (hamstring) were removed from the injury report and are good to go.

Washington didn't hold practice Wednesday because it was a travel day. None of the players who were ruled out would have been able to practice, according to the Commanders.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven