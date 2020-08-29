Possibly with an eye on their lack of experience at inside linebacker, the Bears hosted four players for tryouts and two were players they know very well.

Alec Ogletree, the former Rams and Giants inside linebacker, had one of the tryouts. Ogletree intercepted Chase Daniel early in the game with the Giants at New Jersey in December, 2018 and returned it for a touchdown.

Ogletree is 6-foot-2, 235 pounds and has an unusually high number of interceptions for a linebacker. He has made 12 interceptions in 93 starts, including five in 2018. He also has forced 12 fumbles.

The Bears also gave a tryout to undrafted free agent Gabriel Sewell and to Devante Bond, the free agent who they had and cut at the outset of training camp. Bond was with the Bears in December and all offseason before being cut.

Sewell played college football last year for Nevada. The 6-foot, 245-pounder was third on the team with 52 tackles as a senior.

After cutting Bond, the Bears were down to Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Josh Woods as backups, followed by undrafted rookies Rashad Smith and Keandre Jones.

The lack of depth at inside linebacker was viewed all offseason as a potential problem for the Bears after they lost Nick Kwiatkoski to the Raiders and Kevin Pierre-Louis to Washington in free agency.

Last year Ogletree captained the Giants' defense. He had a cap hit of $11.75 million. His play in pass coverage had come under criticism before the team decided to cut him to save about $8.25 million against the salary cap.

The fourth player they gave a look to was not a linebacker but running back Napoleon Maxwell. He was with the team all offseason after signing as an undrafted free agent and was cut to get to the 80-man limit.

