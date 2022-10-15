The Bears defense played its strongest game Thursday since the season opener.

They did a little more damage than previously thought.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand during the game against the Bears, it was reported Saturday by Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Following the game, Wentz told media he had soreness in his throwing hand.

"It's a little sore. But I think I'll be all right," Wentz said afterward. "I hit it on a helmet, I don't know what it was, second quarter maybe.

"And the chilly conditions didn't necessarily help the jammed fingers. But it was all right. I was doing all right."

The Bears held Wentz to 99 yards passing, 86 net. Both were the second-lowest total allowed in a game this season.

Wentz hadn't thrown for less than 170 yards this season. He was 12 of 22 passing and was sacked three times, one each by Jaquan Brisker, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Roquan Smith.

They came after Wentz with more blitzes than in other games

"It’s like anything," coach Matt Eberflus said. "We got together, we didn’t play very good on third down the week before. We looked at what we were doing and, you know you put your heads together and you come up with a plan, and whatever plan that we think is best for that particular team. I thought they were, what, 18% on third down (Thursday) night? I thought the guys did a nice job."

It came a week after Wentz had thrown for a season-high 359 yards against Tennessee.

