Skip to main content
Bears Defense Got to Carson Wentz

USA Today

Bears Defense Got to Carson Wentz

NFL Network reports Carson Wentz suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand playing against Bears defense.

The Bears defense played its strongest game Thursday since the season opener.

They did a little more damage than previously thought.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand during the game against the Bears, it was reported Saturday by Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Following the game, Wentz told media he had soreness in his throwing hand.

"It's a little sore. But I think I'll be all right," Wentz said afterward. "I hit it on a helmet, I don't know what it was, second quarter maybe.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"And the chilly conditions didn't necessarily help the jammed fingers. But it was all right. I was doing all right."

The Bears held Wentz to 99 yards passing, 86 net. Both were the second-lowest total allowed in a game this season.

Wentz hadn't thrown for less than 170 yards this season. He was 12 of 22 passing and was sacked three times, one each by Jaquan Brisker, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Roquan Smith. 

They came after Wentz with more blitzes than in other games

"It’s like anything," coach Matt Eberflus said. "We got together, we didn’t play very good on third down the week before. We looked at what we were doing and, you know you put your heads together and you come up with a plan, and whatever plan that we think is best for that particular team. I thought they were, what, 18% on third down (Thursday) night? I thought the guys did a nice job."

It came a week after Wentz had thrown for a season-high 359 yards against Tennessee.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

In This Article (1)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

USATSI_9483451
News

Bears Tickets Available Home and Road Through SI

By Gene Chamberlain
bbbu
News

Possible Fixes for Bears Red Zone Issues

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_19228001
News

Bears Seeing Red Over Striped Shirts and No Yellow Flag

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_19228000 - Copy
News

Justin Fields Stewing Over Red Zone Failures

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_19228012
News

Bears Could Be Looking for Another Punt Returner

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_19227200
News

Bears Report Card: Muffing Another Shot at Better Grades

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_19227999
News

Bears Bobble Away Third Straight Game

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_19227202
News

Bears and Commanders Blog: Commanders 12, Bears 7  Final

By Gene Chamberlain