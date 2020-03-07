The goal Bears general manager Ryan Pace announced for his personnel department on more than one past occasion is to select and develop their own draft picks.

With linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, they've achieved their goal.

"He took full advantage for his opportunities when he got them," Pace said. "You tip your hat to him. We talk about drafting and developing players. With him being a fourth-round pick, we're proud of where he got to."

So now what?

As the 113th pick of the 2016 draft, Kwiatkoski really hadn't done enough to warrant placement high among possible 2020 unrestricted free agents until 2019. He'd started only 14 games going into last season and at times seemed a liability in the passing game.

However, last year Kwiatkoski played extensively due to injuries to Danny Trevathan and Roquan Smith and turned it around with a strong year. He made big plays against Minnesota and Detroit in victories and showed he could defend the pass.

Other teams saw this and anyone looking for a bargain has to be considering him. With just 22 starts, he can't be too high up the pecking order of available UFAs but talent-wise he could actually belong in the upper echelon. It's all about upside in the NFL and he has it at age 27 when next football season begins.

With Trevathan also an unrestricted free agent, the Bears could simply choose to keep Trevathan if some team wants to bid Kwiatkoski up, but it's also possible someone would do the same with Trevathan.

"He's such a great leader," Pace said about Trevathan. "He's such a good player. Obviously when he was hurt last year that hurt our defense for a multitude of reasons. But he's an important part of what we're doing."

Because Trevathan is just turning 30 this year, it's possible demand for him would be less and it would be easier to bring him back. However, his reputation as an effective veteran could make this difficult.

Trevathan missed 18 of the 64 games he was contracted to play due to injuries and suspensions, so the Bears would have to consider availability.

If the Bears lose two unrestricted free agents, they need some sort of alternative. Most likely they would draft an inside linebacker, but no GM or coach wants to count on a rookie. It's a quick way to unemployment in the NFL.

There are options in free agency. The list does not include players like Rams middle linebacker Cory Littleton, who is a top-money free agent at age 26. The Bears already have a player of this type in Roquan Smith. They're looking for the complementary linebacker.

Alec Ogletree

He's been around a while now, and has been higher paid so could be out of the Bears' price range. Ogletree would project as an inside linebacker in a 3-4 rather than the outside spot he's played with the Giants. He made an interception of Chase Daniel in 2018 for a touchdown to start the Giants' victory. Both his tackling and pass defense tailed off last season, with 15.8% of his tackles missed and a 107 passer rating against.

Blake Martinez

The Packers have made a lot of noise about trying to sign Kwiatkoski, and apparently would let Martinez walk in free agency. It doesn't say much for Martinez if they're willing to let him leave and sign another team's backup. Martinez twice was in the 50s with his Pro Football Focus grades despite being a tackling machine with 144 tackles or more three times. He hasn't been the greatest defender of the pass with a passer rating against of 102.1 and 118.9 the last two years when targeted. The good thing about Martinez is he has played inside in a 3-4, unlike some of the others on this list.

Joe Schobert

Cleveland's middle linebacker is excellent in coverage with a 72.4 passer rating against last year but hasn't shown the downhill tackling ability the Bears like to see in their inside backers. In fact he has missed plenty of tackles, 18.9% of his attempts in 2018 and 10.7 last year. Those are numbers more like a defensive back.

Darron Lee

Ineffective play last year led to his benching in favor of Reggie Ragland after he had been a starter for most of three seasons with the Jets. It wasn't the year to bomb out because his contract was expiring. His missed tackles were relatively high but about the same (14%) as the previous season. It's been speculated he would be a better fit as an inside linebacker in a 3-4.

Reggie Ragland

A disappointment largely with the Chiefs in his first three seasons until he came on strong in his fourth season after Lee was benched. Missed on only 3.2% of tackles and defended the pass at a 73.5 rating against while KC's defense stepped up and made a run to the Lombardi Trophy.

Jake Ryan

He had a promising start to his career with Green Bay and had the game of his life against the Falcons in a playoff win in 2016, then suffered a bad knee injury in training camp of 2018, signed with the Jaguars but wasn't able to play yet and then Jacksonville declined the option on his contract.

Patrick Onwuasor

A starter for two years and then lost his job this past season. He wasn't particularly effective in pass coverage and drew criticism for some missed assignments but he was effective as a tackler and Spotrac.com has fixed an average annual value of $4.8 million.

Jamie Collins

An outside linebacker in a 4-3 with New England and Cleveland, he could be a fit inside in a 3-4. An adept blitzer, he also had tackling troubles the last two years with 12.9% missed in 2019 and 14.4% in 2018. He'll be 31 this season.

Kamalei Corea

A backup much like Kwiatkowsi, who played more in 2019 than in his previous seasons. He missed only 5.1% of his tackles last season and had an outstanding 56.2 passer rating against but the big question here is experience. Tennessee is his second team and he played 39% of defensive snaps last year and 31% in 2018. Before that he was just a bench warmer with the Ravens for two years.

Nick Vigil

Another linebacker effective against the pass last year with a 72.9 rating against but not quite physical enough with 15.9% tackles missed. He started every game last year for the first time after playing around 60% of the defensive snaps the previous two seasons. The Bengals have talked about a lack of leadership from their linebacker corps which apparently would include Vigil. The Bears have always had plenty of this with Trevathan and Kwiatkoski, and even Smith in his first two years.

De'Vondre Campbell

Another outside linebacker in a 4-3 who could be inside in a 3-4, he played every game in his fourth season during 2019 and had a career-high 129 tackles. A physical player with excellent speed, he ran a 4.58-second 40 at the combine but sometimes gets careless with tackles.

