With Illinois continuing to crack down on COVID-19 to a greater extent than many other states, a possibility exists Bears training camp might need to be somewhere besides Halas Hall.

It was supposed to be their first camp back at home after leaving Bourbonnais, Ill., but recovery plans for Illinois announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker could prevent practices unless COVID-19 infection rates decline more.

Also, plans had called for some fan access to the camp and this seems unlikely now.

The NFL issued guidelines both last week and this week for the reopening of team facilities to accommodate employees, but not yet for practices. The large variance in recovery plans from state to state make blanket rules about resuming practices difficult.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, "...a number of teams are already deep into exploring out-of-state training camp sites, in anticipation that their states' restrictions will make staging camp at home in late July and early August impossible."

Breer went on to point out the teams on the West Coast have to be among those looking around the most, as well as the Northeast corridor.

It's not just these areas. Many states have total lockdowns in effect and are waiting for cases to diminish before changing the policy. Illinois is one.

The Bears would find they couldn't practice under this plan because Halas Hall is in the northeast zone of this recovery plan, an area including the city of Chicago. Currently the area isn't meeting some standards required to improve to another phase in recover., Specifically, a positive tests rate lower than 20% is needed and it hasn't yet been met.

This district might need to remain in Phase 2 of the recovery plan, one in which public gatherings are not allowed.

Breer estimates it takes 150 people working at a camp, including 90 players, the coaching staff, scouts, doctors, trainers, strength staff and cafeteria people.

Alternatives

If the Bears had to leave home to hold practices, Indiana would be one logical choice. Perhaps the Bears could even return to their 1960s and early 70s home of Rensselaer, Ind.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced a phased reopening of the entire state leading to a complete opening by July 4. Bears training camp normally begins the last week of July.

The state of Wisconsin makes more sense for the Bears because it's a half-hour drive up the interstate to the state line from Halas Hall, and the Badger state's restrictions currently lack teeth.

That state had been operating under a stay-at-home order until Wednesday. The state supreme court struck down the order and it appears a compromise of some sort will have to be put into effect, if that's at all possible.

There are several smaller colleges between Milwaukee and Lake Forest, Ill. capable of handling a camp setting if Wisconsin has less severe laws in late July than Illinois.

Platteville, Wis., in the far southwest corner of the state, hosted Bears training camps from 1984 until 2001 but taking camp three hours from Chicago on such short notice seems extreme.

Returning to Bourbonnais for one more year might look like a feasible option but is no better than staying at Halas Hall.

Bourbonnais is also located in the northeast district for COVID-19 recovery in Illinois' phased plan, and the same higher rate of positive tests in this region is preventing progression to the next phase of recovery.

New phases can only be reached every 28 days, so if the northeast region remains in level 2 at the end of May it is very possible the Lake Forest area couldn't reach the stage necessary for a camp to be held by the end of July.

Other locations in the state might be better options, such as in central Illinois or the Rockford area. Those communities seem poised to move into another phase of recovery at the end of this month because their positive testing rate is 5% to 6% or less.

Health Situation Improves

The most vague aspect of the plan for the Bears is a limit capping gatherings at 50 people in Phase 4. The next phase is the final one and it is essentially normal resumption of all activities. This cannot be attained until there is a "... vaccine, widely available effective treatment, or elimination of new cases over a sustained period."

So Phase 5 would seem completely unlikely until 2021.

The 50-person limit on gatherings in Phase 4 will have to be loosely interpreted or practices might need to be conducted over several different fields at once.

Until more is known about NFL camp opening plans, and whether there would be exceptions allowable under the plans by the Illinois Department of Public Health, none of this can be treated with any degree of certainty.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven