SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

At Least Bears Have Proven Adept at Handling COVID-19

Gene Chamberlain

No one sounded the Bear Raid Siren in panic, or vacated Halas Hall on the fly.

The Bears simply dealt with another disruptive COVID-19 positive test and put punt returner DeAndre Carter on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, pushed their practice back to the mid-afternoon until early afternoon, and went on with preparations for the Houston Texans.

These may be unprecedented times but at this point dealing with COVID-19 interruptions is old hat for the Bears and most NFL teams.

"It was about the same as it was in training camp," tackle Charles Leno Jr. said. "I felt like we had a day like that in training camp where we all left and came back. We've already been through this. It was like riding a bike."

Still, it wasn't the same old, same old Thursday of work as they get ready to try and break a six-game losing streak.

"It was definitely very different and interesting, but I guess that just comes with the trade," linebacker Roquan Smith said. "So you can’t really think much else about it, other than you have a job to do and you have to show up to your job and do the work."

There already had been three players this week from the practice squad—LaCale London, Thomas Ives and Manti Te'o—go on Reserve/COVID-19, so Carter made it seem like an outbreak, but coach Matt Nagy immediately said they didn't think this situation had anything to do with the other three. 

The return to practice went smoothly and the Bears needed this because earlier they had a smaller outbreak of this type and missed an entire Thursday of work before their 24-17 loss to Tennessee. It's difficult to prove a tie-in when there have been so many slow starts on offense, but they had an exceptionally slow start that game, falling behind 10-0 and 24-3.

So getting to work without any real interruption was big.

The Bears have had a system for this type of thing in place since Day 1 and have handled flawlessly.

"Obviously we're not exempt from this pandemic," Nagy said. "We all know that cases are on the rise. And I just want to credit our players and coaches for adapting and staying flexible.

"It's not easy. But we have the right mindset. I think that our guys showed that this morning with being able to adapt on short notice. This is kinda where we're at right now."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matt Nagy Believes He Has Management's Support

What Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy perceives as an open, honest relationship with the McCaskey family has led him to believe he has their support, although he admits there have been no discussions on the future.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Defensive Slide Becomes a Nosedive

Finding a way to stop both their own slide and Deshaun Watson is the mighty task facing the Bears defense Sunday at Soldier Field.

Gene Chamberlain

DeAndre Carter This Week's Fourth Bear on COVID-19 List

Punt returner DeAndre Carter is the latest Chicago Bears player to go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Gene Chamberlain

Ten Names to Consider for Possible Bears Coaching Hunt

The line will be forming quickly if the Chicago Bears do indeed dump Matt Nagy after the season, so it's never too early to start thinking about the talent pool of potential replacements.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Push Back Thursday Practice Due to Positive Test

The Chicago Bears aren't saying who the person is but they pushed back their practice for Thursday due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Gene Chamberlain

Five Ways the McCaskeys Can Keep from Firing Matt Nagy

Here are several built-in possibilties the Chicago Bears ownership can use to avoid firing coach Matt Nagy and staff at the end of this season.

Gene Chamberlain

COVID-19 Panic by NFL Would Make No Sense

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/12/08/business-of-football-ravens-playing-through-covid-inflection-point

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Remaining Positive Even After Nightmare Scenario

Sunday might have seemed like a crushing, season-killing loss to most but Bears players and coach Matt Nagy view it as what goes on in the NFL on a year-by-year basis with regularity.

Gene Chamberlain

Comparisons with Deshaun Watson of No Interest to Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky knows he's always going to be compared with Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes but at the moment he's too caught up in trying to end a losing streak and secure his own future to worry about it.

Gene Chamberlain

Khalil Mack Misses Practice with a New Injury

Khalil Mack has been banged around all year and kept playing and now he has another injury which kept him out of Wednesday's practice as the Bears began preparation to play the Houston Texans.

Gene Chamberlain