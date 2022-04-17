Bears get even closer with Tennessee-Chattanooga guard Cole Strange, according to a report, after they had already shown great interest at the combine.

Cole Strange checks all the boxes for the Bears.

The Tennesssee-Chattanooga offensive lineman is 6-foot-6, but not an overweight monster like some of the offensive linemen in this draft. So the 304-pound interior offensive lineman can block the wide zone scheme Luke Getsy's offense will use in Chicago.

He is known for being a heady player who is on the nasty side.

And he said he met with the Bears at the combine after it was known he met with them at the Senior Bowl. He also had met with the Chargers, Vikings, Ravens, 49ers, Raiders andBengals at the combine for formal interviews.

Now, according to Jacob Infante, the Bears have had him visit Halas Hall. It's starting to sound serious and it should because Strange's profile is a lot like new Bears center Lucas Patrick, except the former Packer went undrafted and Strange is expected to go as soon as sometime on Day 2.

At the combine, Strange expressed the thought he'd be a perfect player for the offense the Bears will run. It's not justthem, as almost all of the teams he visited with at the combine also ran this style of run blocking.

"That was really the main thing we ran at Chattanooga," said Strange, who estimated his team ran that blocking scheme 85% of thet time. "I feel like that would be probably the best fit for me.

"I feel like I could kind of fit in any kind of scheme, but that's what I'm most comfortable with."

Strange is a relative newcomer to playing the line. He played defensive and linebacker in high school football.

"So I didn't actually play offensive line until I got into college and Chattanooga moved me to offensive line," he said. "I was 6-4, 6-5, 250. So maybe I was not fast enough for linebacker, maybe not big enough for the defensive line. But whatever the case was, I didn't get recuited too much.

"As soon as I got to Chattanooga, they put me to offensive line."

With the Bears, a position change would not be an issue like it might be with some other teams. Their biggest offensive line opening is right guard.

"I've really just played guard," Strange said. "I played a little center and a little tackle, but that was more so because we had injuries."

Wherever Strange plays, he hears the same thing and admits he's hoped it's what he would hear.

"I think I would want them to say that I play physical and nasty," he said. "I would want them to come away thinking that. I haven't any doubt about that."

Not being a power-5 team, Tennessee-Chattanooga is often looked at with suspicion by those seeking blue bloods in the draft.

However, the Mocs have definitely had their share of players in the NFL over the years. There have been 31 drafted and 23 signed as free agents.

This list includes three-time All-Pro Bears guard Joe Kopcha in the 1930s, and a a very recent Bears slot cornerback named Buster Skrine. The Bears also had former Titans and Mocs guard Corey Levin on their training camp roster in 2020 but cut him.

Also, there was this 49ers draft pick who made the Pro Footall Hall of Fame, but chose not to attend the ceremony—Terrell Owens.

