BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bears Unsure How Imitating PGA Tour Would Work

Gene Chamberlain

Over the weekend the U.S. sport scene got a chance to see sports without the fans.

At Colonial, Daniel Berger won the Charles Schwab Challenge in a playoff over Collin Morikawa on a missed 3-foot par putt. 

There was no one to applaud the first-place trophy winner.

A few fans along the fence line had shown up but that was about it.

The NFL faces the prospect of playing its games without fans due to the COVID-19 crisis. On Monday reports from NFL Network said the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have players who have tested positive, and this is before any type of actual workouts begin.

How the league's protocols for handling COVID-19 work is anyone's guess, but it would appear games will need to be handled for fans like the golf tournament last weekend.

"If that's the case, if that's the scenario that happens, then we'll be prepare for it," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "There are different ways to prepare for that. We have plans for that. It will definitely be different. That's one of the things that we all enjoy. We enjoy the fans. But health and safety is No. 1 and whatever they tell us–I'm sure there are a lot of teams that are thinking that if that is the case how will you go about preparing for that.

"We're definitely in a unique situation. But we are trying to dot our Is and cross out Ts as much as we can. But that a scenario we are definitely talking about."

There has been no official statement from the league on keeping fans away, but many of the states with teams remain on recovery programs designed to keep crowds to 100 or less for the time being.

In Illinois, the Bears are in a recovery zone where crowds of 10 or less are allowed at the moment, although this has been relaxed in some cases. The next step is gatherings of 50 or less near the end of July. A special dispensation might allow them to start training camp, but putting fans into Soldier Field would be an entirely different matter.

It wouldn't be totally strange for kicker Eddy Pineiro because he goes to an empty Soldier Field to kick for practice at least once a week before home games. Then again, that's just practice.

"I don’t think I've ever played a game without any fans," Pineiro said. "I think that it would be weird because you're so used to running out in the stadium and having people cheer and stuff like that, but I couldn't tell you. I don't know, I've never done it before."

The Bears last year got their kickers prepared for the season with a practice of "Augusta Silence." They brought kickers out during the middle of practice and let them try a field goal in hushed silence without teammates talking. It was an eerie silence, but this also was practice and not a game.

Running back Tarik Cohen thinks the practice situation might be difficult as far as meeting COVID restrictions.

"And playing in the stadium, I wouldn't have a problem with it because in college when we had in-team scrimmages and you have to play your team and there's no crowd out there, they're still trying to hit you," Cohen said. "You still have to play the game. We'll get over that pretty soon.

"Beginning of the game probably will look weird, sound weird. But then as soon as the whistle blows, the refs are out there, everybody's out there trying to tackle you, it's going to feel like a regular game."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Missing Ingredient Ryan Pace Added to Bears in Offseason

Besides necessary personnel, the Bears added an intangible or X-factor to their roster in the offseason with tons of playoff experience

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker

They Haven't Even Started Camps and COVID Has Stricken the NFL

Gene Chamberlain

Former Bears Guard Kyle Long Fires Shots at Coaching Staff

Three-time Pro Bowl lineman Kyle Long throw out some pointy Tweets on Monday including some which didn't look good for Matt Nagy and his Bears coaching staff.

Gene Chamberlain

Different Takes Won't Work?

Gene Chamberlain

Eddie Jackson, Bears Secondary Trying to Rebuild Chemistry

Bears safety Eddie Jackson thinks the Bears can restore the chemistry they lost with personnel changing at two defensive secondary positions but it's going to be a matter of quickly getting to work at camp in Chuck Pagano's second year as defensive coordinator.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Safety Jordan Lucas Plans "110 Percent" to Take a Knee

Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas, who signed with the Bears in free agency, plans to take a knee but said the decision is one which should be up to individuals and not the team as a whole.

Gene Chamberlain

by

pfred

Edge or No Edge for Mitchell Trubsky?

Gene Chamberlain

Roster Gaps Left Unaddressed by Bears GM Ryan Pace

The Chicago Bears essentially have three unaddressed roster holes, two on defense and one on offense where general manager Ryan Pace has failed to supply depth.

Gene Chamberlain

Robert Quinn Warms Up to Role in Bears Defense

Robert Quinn initially had some trepidation over which side of the line he would have to play on within the Bears' defense but after working in team Zoom meetings with coordinator Chuck Pagano and talking with his new teammates he is feeling more at ease.

Gene Chamberlain

Getting Offense Back in Sync a Major Bears Goal

The Bears on offense over the last five years have sputtered and not all of it has been the result of their quarterback situation, so coordination of efforts and a more effective game plan has to be a major goal when camp begins.

Gene Chamberlain