NFL coaches are allowed to return to their offices beginning Friday, June 5, but the Bears' coaches haven't yet planned a return from the COVID-19 lockdown.

The league issued a memo on Thursday, obtained by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. The memo cleared the way for coaches to return to facilities like Halas Hall but this does not mean players can come in and begin offseason work. Only players who are recovering from injuries are allowed there for therapy work.

When the NFL allowed other personnel to come to facilities last week they capped it at 100 people in a building and nothing has changed in this regard.

A team source Thursday said there has been no indication coach Matt Nagy would return to the building Friday and Pat Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Bears coaches would continue to work away from the facilities indefinitely.

The NFL memo encouraged teams to use caution when it comes to coaches that might be at an increased risk of infection for COVID-19.

Northeastern Illinois is currently in stage 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's recovery plan and it allows for the return of workers to facilities, keeping COVID-19 social distancing guidelines in mind.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL anticipated only the San Francisco 49ers would be unable to return to their home as a result of the recovery plan in that area of California. Rapoport said San Francisco is "aware and supportive of the plan" and working with local authorities to obtain permission when available.

Earlier this week the league informed teams they had to conduct training camps at their home facilities and would not be allowed to travel for scrimmaging with any preseason opponents. The Bears had planned to practice for a few days in Denver prior to the Aug. 22 game with the Broncos but this has been ruled out.

The Bears currently are scheduled for a June 22 minicamp at Halas Hall.

