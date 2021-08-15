Bears Heroes and Zeroes Against Dolphins

Bears preseason Game 1 had its share of heroes and zeroes but the best part about it for those who came up in the wrong ledger is the game didn't count in the standings.

The nature of football as the ultimate team sport creates a different tone for preseason heroes and zeros.

At least privately, the goal of making the team takes precedent for players over winning the game.

Isolated individual plays and mistakes become bigger than a team winning or losing a meaningless game.

Here were the heroes and the zeros from Week 1 of preseason.

Because of the nature of preseason and the emphasis then on the individual, it's possible to be both a hero and a zero in the same game.

It happened on Saturday for one Bears player.

Hero

LB Alec Olgletree

Ogletree's hit from the 1-yard line on Malcolm Brown for a third-and-goal loss of 2 yards stopped a TD opportunity and forced the Dolphins to accept a 21-yard field goal. Ogletree had four tackles and a pass deflection besides the tackle for loss.

Zero

LB Alec Ogletree

The reason the Bears were backed up by the goal line in the first place was Ogletree. Besides going for the fake by tight end Mike Gesicke in the first quarter and allowing about a 30-yard reception, he then missed the easy tackle and let the Dolphins tight end ramble for 50 yards all told to put the ball at the 7. Ogletree has made an impact in camp so far with plays but he can't endure too many mistakes like on the pass if he hopes to stick on the final roster. Missed tackles are especially damaging.

Hero

WR Rodney Adams

Not only did Adams haul in a team-high four receptions for 57 yards, but he also achieved a perfect win on a 50-50 ball for the 25-yard gain that helped key the drive to the first Bears touchdown in the third quarter. He has been one of the most productive players in practices, as well, and it showed.

"Preparation," Adams said. "We do the same thing in practice. You know, you treat practice like a game, and you do that over and over and over again, and game time it becomes easier, not necessarily easy, but, it becomes easier. And I just went up and made a great play. Justin threw a good ball, and that was all."

Zero

TE Cole Kmet

It wasn't a dropped pass but rather a boneheaded play that landed Kmet in this bin. He tried to hurdle Brandon McKinney and was tackled after a dangerous stunt that could have resulted in his own injury. It was unusual to see Kmet try this because he's the tight end who wants to run over people.

Coach Matt Nagy suggested a different tactic next time.

"I know we were joking about it on the sideline," Nagy said. "You know, maybe ... he probably can do it, but right now probably just put the shoulder down and run through them. Just be smart.

"But you know, he likes it as is. He thinks he's an athlete."

Jimmy Graham is the pilot in the tight end room. Apparently Kmet wants to take flight, too.

Hero

OLB Charles Snowden

In his first NFL game, the undrafted free agent acquisition from Virginia Tech had a sack, a pair of hits on the quarterback and helped spark a pass rush with the third-team guys that kept the Dolphins from staging any late-game TD drives to pull out a win.

Zero

S Teez Tabor

The former Lions defensive back has made strides in camp but special teams will need to be his calling card with backups Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson ahead of him. This didn't happen on the first Miami punt. Jordan Lucas made a neat, weaving punt return of 17 yards but Tabor got flagged for an illegal block in the back.

Hero

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

The theme to Sean Desai's defensive preparations this season has been turnovers and taking advantage of the opportunity when it presents itself. Houston-Carson did. Tua Tagovailoa waited too long, floated it over the middle and Houston-Carson took advantage with a pick just inside the end zone.

Zero

S Jordan Lucas

Lucas let Jaylen Waddle get outside containment on a punt return when the Alabama rookie was bottled up on the first Pat O'Donnell punt. The ensuing 24-yard return got the Dolphins out of a big hole and set them up at the 37-yard line.

Hero

S Marqui Christian

Christian didn't give up on a play just because it went for a completion to Chris Myarick. With linebacker Austin Calitro positioned to make the tackle, Christian could focus on the ball and he pulled a Peanut Tillman by popping it out, and then recovering it at the Bears 27 to prevent a comeback attempt by Miami in the fourth quarter.

Zero

T Elijah Wilkinson and WR Javon Wims

Wilkinson and Wims were lumped in together here because they committed false starts consecutively. It was on the third play of Justin Fields' first series. He didn't need the additional burden with the ball backed up inside the 20. the Bears were facing third-and-8 at their own 15 already. When those two finished, it was third-and-18 at the 5.

Hero

QB Justin Fields

Fields gets hero status for leading three scoring drives after the Bears had fallen behind 13-0. He seemed more comfortable being out on the edge, a bit like Mitchell Trubisky was last year, except with far more dangerous possibilities.

Zero

Bears fans

About 27,000 fans who could have shown up on a beautiful day and had tickets decided instead to be no-shows. Sure, it's preseason. It was also the first time Fields took part in a game and he was pure excitement. About 33,069 can say they witnessed Fields' first effort in person.

