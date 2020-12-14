SI.com
BearDigest
Allen Robinson, David Montgomery Hit Bears Milestone Markers

Gene Chamberlain

A milestone day of sorts for the Bears offense only led to talk of similar production in the future.

The Bears put up big numbers against a beaten-down Houston Texans defense in a 36-7 defeat. Still, it could be interpreted only as a postive after the struggles they had on offense earlier this season.

"I thought we could've locked in a little more in the second half and finished some more drives off with touchdowns instead of field goals, but that's something to build off this week," quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said.

The first milestone for the offense came on the first play from scrimmage when running back David Montgomery took it off the left side, ran through one feeble tackle attempt and went the distance, 80 yards for a touchdown. It was a career long, tied Neal Anderson's 80-yard 1988 run for fourth-longest TD of all time and matched the longest since Rick Casares took one 81 yards in 1955.

It was the longest play from scrimmage by a Bears player since Jeremy Langford took a short Jay Cutler pass for an 83-yard TD against the St. Louis Rams Nov. 15, 2015.

"That goes back to just believing," Montgomery said. "That's really what it was. We all just fall in and believe in each other.

"When you believe, when you got that kind of belief in everyone around you, you want to play for and become so selfless, and you really feel that."

What they believe is they've got this run blocking problem mastered since they started having problems in Week 4. Three straight games now they've gone over 100 yards rushing since Mitchell Trubisky's return at quarterback and since they put Sam Mustipher and Alex Bars into the offensive line while switching players around to different positions.

"Those guys come to practice and they are so locked in and so serious," Montgomery said. "Sam coming in and leading the charge, that's big. He came in the same year as me, you'd think he has been in the league 10, 11, 12 years the way he coaches out there. He just takes charge.

"He's the general on the line and they believe and buy in."

The running game did bog down in the second half as they had only 38 of their 169 rushing yards then as the Texans adjusted.

They had the right counterpunch, though, in Trubisky to Allen Robinson. They hooked up nine times for 123 yards and with it Robinson passed the 1,000-yard milestone in receiving yards for the second straight year.

"It means a lot," Robinson said. "That's the first time I've done that in my career. That was something that I wanted to accomplish because that's something I had never done before, so being able to accomplish that definitely feels good but at the end of the day we got more work left ahead of us."

Robinson broke a 35-yard gain to set up a third-quarter field goal for a 33-7 lead by taking a short slant straight up the middle. He also caught a quick-read 3-yard TD pass over the middle just before halftime.

"Run after catch, I thought, was big today for our offense," coach Matt Nagy said. "And then the other thing, too, was, the selflessness of our wide receivers blocking, you know, on the bubble screens and the different throws that we had."

Robinson seems to have benefited from Trubisky taking back over at quarterback, just as the running game has.

"Just overcommunicating, even the touchdown we had before halftime," Robinson said. "That was something we talked about, a look we didn't even get this week in practice. But I had told him if we get this look, this is how I'm going to run the route. We were on the same page so he knew where I was going to be at right when we got that look.

"Again, a look that we didn't rep in practice or get in practice. That's where we're taking it to the next level and for us to do that all across the board, offense, defense, or whatever, it has to be that level of detail, that level of attention to be able to finish how we want to finish."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

