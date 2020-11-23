Matt Nagy opted to punt on the difficult question of who starts at quarterback this week against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears coach didn't name a starter after Monday's practice. Whether he does the rest of the week remains to be seen, although the team's current Zoom interview schedule still has Nick Foles slated to be on a press conference Wednesday, the normal day for the starting quarterback to talk.

Foles suffered a hip and glute injury Nov. 16 against the Minnesota Vikings and backup Mitchell Trubisky has a right shoulder injury suffered Nov. 1 against the New Orleans Saints on the only snap he has taken since being replaced by Foles in the third quarter of the third game against Atlanta.

Trubisky and Foles have been throwing so the question could come down to which is healthier. Whether or not they even want to reveal the starter is also at question, considering it could be an edge in preparation if the Packers are unsure who they will face.

Trubisky hasn't lost as a starting quarterback this season, although Foles finished his third and final game by rallying the Bears from 16 down in the fourth quarter to win. The Bears are 2-5 with Foles as starter.

For his three games, Trubisky was 51 of 86 for 560 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.with a passer rating of 87.4.

Foles went 202 of 311 for 1,852 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He put up a passer rating of 81.0.

It's possible Trubisky's mobility played a factor in this decision. The offensive line Foles has been playing behind for the past four week has been depleted by injuries.

