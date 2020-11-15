Tashaun Gipson said he didn't know about it.

He might be one of the few who didn't.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is coming to Soldier Field Monday night to play the Bears and his teams are winless in nine tries on Monday nights.

"No, I did not know that until just now," Gipson said Saturday. "That's pretty crazy."

The Bears have won all four games they've played against Minnesota since Matt Nagy became coach. Their defense against the Minnesota running game and Cousins' passing has been the major reason.

As for the nine Monday night games, the Bears can claim responsibilty for only one of those. It came in 2018.

"I mean, 0-9, that's nine games," Gipson said. "That means you literally lost nine games.

"That's obviously something that I know probably will be in the back of his mind. I know that the Bears have had a lot of success against him since his time in Minnesota, as well."

Against the Bears defense as a Minnesota Vikings quarterback, Cousins is 77 of 115 for 626 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. That's a passer rating of 82.01, well off his Vikings passer rating of 102.1. His 5.4 yards an attempt will win

The reason he's been so ineffective has been the way the Bears shut off the Vikings' bread and butter. Minnesota has run for 125 yards total in those three games.

Much of Cousins' passing comes off play-action. Without the running game, the Bears have teed off in the pass rush and sacked Cousins a dozen times.

"They get the run game going, obviously it just opens up everything for Kirk and that play-action pass," defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said. "You got great wideouts and tight ends, dump it off to a back if everything is covered in the back end. Those guys are running all over the place: raise routes, scissors routes, cross routes, mesh routes, deep panes, deep overs.

"So, it's going to take great communication and everybody being on the same page and great discipline, great technique and everybody being very good with their eyes."

The win over Cousins and the Vikings at Soldier Field in 2018 was a Monday night game and possibly the validation that the BErs had arrived as a division contender.

Eddie Jackson has one of the two interceptions the Bears have of Cousins since Nagy became head coach, and he returned it for a TD to lock up the win. It's one of Jackson's six career defensive scores.

"That touchdown was definitely the top one because it kind of sealed the game," Jackson said. "And you know, especially being at home and the type of year we were having and being in front of our fans on Monday night, it's always memorable when you make plays like that on Monday night to kind of seal the game."

No doubt they'd like to create similar memories Monday night, while running Cousins' record for such games to 0-10.

