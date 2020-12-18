Injuries Lead to Questions for Bears Secondary

HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search
Injuries in Secondary Lead to Questions for Bears

Injuries in Secondary Lead to Questions for Bears

Slot cornerback Buster Skrine will miss a second straight game due to a concussion and cornerback Jaylon Johnson missed an entire week of practices
Author:
Publish date:

USA Today

The Bears defense will be without slot cornerback Buster Skrine heading into Sunday's showdown at Minneapolis against the Vikings and it's possible it could be even worse in their defensive secondary.

Skrine has a concussion and is out. 

The other defensive backs in question are starting right cornerback Jaylon Johnson and backup safety Deon Bush. Johnson missed every practice this week with a shoulder injury suffered in the 36-7 win over Houston and is questionable for Sunday's game, while Bush also missed every practice due to a foot injury and is questionable.

Linebacker Khalil Mack returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing Thursday with a shoulder injury, and is questionable.

Defensive back Duke Shelley played last week at slot cornerback and would be the replacement for Skrine, if the Bears are just forced to go without just one defensive back. It becomes more cloudy if they are without Johnson, as well. In that case, they could use rookie fifth-round draft pick Kindle Vildor, who had 15 snaps in last week's game.

They've been preparing him all week.

"Well you know what, I have a lot of faith in them just because they're young guys that could get an opportunity and you saw last week when forced into action I thought they did well," coach Matt Nagy said. "I'd like to start off with Duke, I like his confidence. You know he's a smaller size guy but he doesn't play that way. He's physical, he has really good ball skills, I was really impressed with how he played last week and you know this week he's going to definitely have a challenge as well. So he's in a good spot.

"And then Kindle just going back and watching his tape in college you can see what type of playmaker he is and the way that he can cover in man, he has zone skills as well and he has a really good attitude."

The practice field became a classroom this week for the younger defensive backs.

"It's been fun while Jaylon's been out this week, it's been fun just watching in practice and in meetings Kyle Fuller being able to work with him and just talk and help him out and how receptive Kindle's been to that," Nagy said. "Again, it's an opportunity for him and Duke's going to come out, too, and play hard and it's where we're at. So I'm excited for those guys."

Veteran Sherrick McManis is always a possibility for playing time at cornerback. He has played there in the past, as well as at slot corner.

Also on the injury list as questionable for the Bears were outside linebacker James Vaughters (knee) and tight end Jimmy Graham (hip). Both practiced Friday on a limited basis. Vaughters missed the last two games.

The Bears will catch a break in a couple ways from the Vikings injury report. Linebacker Eric Kendricks is out for the third straight game due to a calf injury suffered during pregame warmups.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph will miss the game due to a foot injury. Backup running back Alexander Mattison is questionable due to illness.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

USATSI_15249938
News

Injuries Lead to Questions for Bears Secondary

USATSI_15206792 (1)
News

Matchups for Bears to Dread Against the Vikings

USATSI_13829912
GM Report

Bears Take a Look at Spencer Ware, Three Other Backs

How_the_TDs_Are_Made_1-5fdc24dfeaf8886bd615d708_Dec_18_2020_3_44_57
News

Bill Lazor's Play-Calling More of a Committee Approach

USATSI_15310571 (1)
News

Bears Defense Reaches a Defining Moment

Natural_BornLeader
News

Sam Mustipher's Unlikely Rise as Real Bears Success Story

Cole-5fdb7e89eaf8886bd615d00c_Dec_17_2020_15_52_41
News

Cole Kmet's Improvement Worth Shouting About

USATSI_11952290
News

Should Bears Sign Jordan Howard Off Eagles Practice Squad?

USATSI_15251169
News

Bears Battling Through Distractions to Face Vikings