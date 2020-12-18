Injuries Lead to Questions for Bears Secondary

The Bears defense will be without slot cornerback Buster Skrine heading into Sunday's showdown at Minneapolis against the Vikings and it's possible it could be even worse in their defensive secondary.

Skrine has a concussion and is out.

The other defensive backs in question are starting right cornerback Jaylon Johnson and backup safety Deon Bush. Johnson missed every practice this week with a shoulder injury suffered in the 36-7 win over Houston and is questionable for Sunday's game, while Bush also missed every practice due to a foot injury and is questionable.

Linebacker Khalil Mack returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing Thursday with a shoulder injury, and is questionable.

Defensive back Duke Shelley played last week at slot cornerback and would be the replacement for Skrine, if the Bears are just forced to go without just one defensive back. It becomes more cloudy if they are without Johnson, as well. In that case, they could use rookie fifth-round draft pick Kindle Vildor, who had 15 snaps in last week's game.

They've been preparing him all week.

"Well you know what, I have a lot of faith in them just because they're young guys that could get an opportunity and you saw last week when forced into action I thought they did well," coach Matt Nagy said. "I'd like to start off with Duke, I like his confidence. You know he's a smaller size guy but he doesn't play that way. He's physical, he has really good ball skills, I was really impressed with how he played last week and you know this week he's going to definitely have a challenge as well. So he's in a good spot.

"And then Kindle just going back and watching his tape in college you can see what type of playmaker he is and the way that he can cover in man, he has zone skills as well and he has a really good attitude."

The practice field became a classroom this week for the younger defensive backs.

"It's been fun while Jaylon's been out this week, it's been fun just watching in practice and in meetings Kyle Fuller being able to work with him and just talk and help him out and how receptive Kindle's been to that," Nagy said. "Again, it's an opportunity for him and Duke's going to come out, too, and play hard and it's where we're at. So I'm excited for those guys."

Veteran Sherrick McManis is always a possibility for playing time at cornerback. He has played there in the past, as well as at slot corner.

Also on the injury list as questionable for the Bears were outside linebacker James Vaughters (knee) and tight end Jimmy Graham (hip). Both practiced Friday on a limited basis. Vaughters missed the last two games.

The Bears will catch a break in a couple ways from the Vikings injury report. Linebacker Eric Kendricks is out for the third straight game due to a calf injury suffered during pregame warmups.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph will miss the game due to a foot injury. Backup running back Alexander Mattison is questionable due to illness.

