Akiem Hicks, Buster Skrine Out of Thursday's Practice

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears were without two key defensive players Thursday in preparation for Monday night's game with the Los Angeles Rams.

Akiem Hicks and Buster Skrine were not able to practice, while safety Deon Bush and guard Rashaad Coward were limited in practice.

The bigger concern of the two absent players was Skrine, who missed practice with an ankle injury. Skrine went out of Sunday's win over Carolina with an injury in the fourth quarter and was replaced by veteran Sherrick McManis, but then returned the next series.

The Bears also would have the option of using rookie Kindle Vildor if Skrine is unable to play but either McManis or Vildor would make for a tough matchup problem problem because Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is one of the better slot receivers. Kupp hurt the Bears last year when Skrine was available, with three catches for 53 yards.

Hicks' absence was due to illness. Coward has a finger injury, which is new, and Bush has been hurt for three weeks.

Any injury to Coward has to be considered big because he's going to be lining up much of the time across from Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

The Bears see Coward as capable of getting the job done, even though he has played in the past only on the right side of the offensive line.

"Rashaad’s done a good job," center Cody Whitehair said. "I think that the biggest thing for him is just getting comfortable on the left side. That will come with time and reps. We're not worried about it. We're really excited for his opportunity."

The Rams were without running back Darrell Henderson (thigh), tight end and Tyler Higbee (hand) due to injuries.

