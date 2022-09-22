Skip to main content

Bears Injury Report Grows

Not only did the Bears not have Roquan Smith at practice on Thursday but they didn't have his backup at weakside linebacker, either.

Not having linebacker Roquan Smith at practice is one thing.

Now the Bears don't even have his backup available.

Smith missed practice Thursday for a second straight day with a hip injury but his backup, Matthew Adams, missed practice on Thursday for the first time this week with a hamstring injury.

Also out of Thursday's practice again were safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles).

Starting right cornerback Jaylon Johnson went through a limited practice with a quad injury apparently sustained in Wednesday's practice because he had practiced on Wednesday.

The only positive the Bears derived from the injury report was the return of wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. to practice on a limited basis after battling a hamstring injury since preseason.

Jones had done some stretching with the full squad on Wednesday but then didn't practice. He had one limited practice last week but failed to make it back on the practice field again and missed the game with Green Bay.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The absence of Adams deprives the Bears of their No. 1 strong side linebacker. He switches to the weak side if Smith isn't available, but this seems to be in question for some people.

"I expect to have all our guys, as far as I know," said defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

If both are unable to play, it could mean a first NFL start for either rookie  Jack Sanborn or Rookie Sterling Weatherford, or even both of them.

Houston was without defensive lineman Kurt Hinish Thursday due to a foot injury suffered Wednesday.

Tight ends Pharaoh Brown (shoulder) and Brevin Jordan (ankle) and defensive back Isaac Yiadorn were out of practice Thursday. The Texans did get linebacker Blake Cashman back for a full practice after he'd beeen limited with a hip injury. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill also returned to a full practice after being limited with a neck injury.

Defensive lineman Maliek Collins was limited Thursday after he didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury. Also, offensive lineman Austin Deculus was limited Thursday due to an ankle injury suffered on Wednesday.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

In This Article (2)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

USATSI_19075839
News

A Familiar Problem Plaguing Justin Fields

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_19075329
News

Problem Matchups for Bears Against Texans

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_9020561
News

Bears Looking at Familiar Coach and Scheme

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_18865197
News

Why Bears Say They Can Be Patient with Passing Game

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_19075842
News

Bears Practice Without Injured Roquan Smith

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_19076248
News

Justin Fields Apologizes for Perceived Postgame Slight

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_19076129
News

The Numbers Bears Would Rather Not See

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_19076274
News

Mismatches Favoring the Bears Against Texans

By Gene Chamberlain