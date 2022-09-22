Not having linebacker Roquan Smith at practice is one thing.

Now the Bears don't even have his backup available.

Smith missed practice Thursday for a second straight day with a hip injury but his backup, Matthew Adams, missed practice on Thursday for the first time this week with a hamstring injury.

Also out of Thursday's practice again were safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles).

Starting right cornerback Jaylon Johnson went through a limited practice with a quad injury apparently sustained in Wednesday's practice because he had practiced on Wednesday.

The only positive the Bears derived from the injury report was the return of wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. to practice on a limited basis after battling a hamstring injury since preseason.

Jones had done some stretching with the full squad on Wednesday but then didn't practice. He had one limited practice last week but failed to make it back on the practice field again and missed the game with Green Bay.

The absence of Adams deprives the Bears of their No. 1 strong side linebacker. He switches to the weak side if Smith isn't available, but this seems to be in question for some people.

"I expect to have all our guys, as far as I know," said defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

If both are unable to play, it could mean a first NFL start for either rookie Jack Sanborn or Rookie Sterling Weatherford, or even both of them.

Houston was without defensive lineman Kurt Hinish Thursday due to a foot injury suffered Wednesday.

Tight ends Pharaoh Brown (shoulder) and Brevin Jordan (ankle) and defensive back Isaac Yiadorn were out of practice Thursday. The Texans did get linebacker Blake Cashman back for a full practice after he'd beeen limited with a hip injury. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill also returned to a full practice after being limited with a neck injury.

Defensive lineman Maliek Collins was limited Thursday after he didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury. Also, offensive lineman Austin Deculus was limited Thursday due to an ankle injury suffered on Wednesday.

