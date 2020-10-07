The Bears have pinned much of the blame for their trouble scoring against Indianapolis on time, or the lack thereof.

They haven't had time to get Nick Foles working in sync yet with receivers, with coaches and within the offense.

In this case, they can anticipate at least as much trouble Thursday against Tampa Bay because the Buccaneers defense is ranked fourth overall, nearly as good as the dominant Indianapolis defense they stumbled against in Sunday's 19-11 loss. And there's even less time to get Foles ready for a game four days later.

"There's something special about when you get to be in the same place with the same guys for a long time," Foles said. "You build that chemistry and you can adapt. Right now, we're building that with everyone here."

Foles hasn't exactly had a career with long stints in the same city, but at least when he won the Super Bowl with the Eagles it was his second season of his second stint in Philadelphia.

Now, he's had no offseason, was taking almost no snaps for three weeks while Mitchell Trubisky played, and managed to stage one miracle rally against an 0-4 team before being exposed by the No. 1 defense in the league.

"Obviously, we come out disappointed with the points we scored and the way the game ended," offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said. "I actually feel pretty good about some of the underlying things that we did, how we communicated, how we operated on the sideline.

"Don't underestimate the first time a guy prepares and gets ready to start. I feel that Nick's right on track from what we need him to be."

An example of how lack of time influenced Foles' play was the time he wound up with the ball in his hands in the red zone on a second-and-5 play at the Colts 9 in the second quarter. He killed one play at the line in favor of another and mistakenly thought he'd killed the play he actually had called.

"We had two plays on and I just got them swapped in my head―just a silly error," Foles said.

Although Foles and Nagy had been on the same teams and worked in the same offenses, Foles never played before with Nagy calling plays.

"Obviously we've known each other for a long time but that was just first time calling a game for me, ever," Foles said. "It takes time to build that relationship on the field and obviously being with new players, new place."

It's all understandable, but the Bears lack time.

The season is going on. It's not training camp. It's not OTAs.

The sense of urgency must be greater, or the offense needs to be simplified accordingly to compensate for a quarterback without experience running plays within it.

"Let's not underestimate the fact that Nick has played in a whole bunch of different offenses with a bunch of different playcallers, a bunch of different receivers," Lazor said. "You get to this point in your career, and we all know he's had some really productive times. He has seen and done a lot.

"So I guess I don't think of what Nick can't do. I just think the guy has been able to do a whole lot, let's just try to find what's best for him. At the same time, it's what's best for the offense. You can't forget about what does our O-line do best? What does our running back do best? All of those things have to be balanced."

Of course, Tampa Bay's Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett don't care about the Bears' lack of time synchronizing all of this with Foles playing offense instead of Mitchell Trubisky.

None of the other teams on the schedule will, either. Sure, Foles got away with it against Atlanta's poor defense in a game when the Bears were in panic mode and the Falcons were choosing to play on their heels with a big lead.

This all changed with the reset of a new game, new opponent.

This is all part of the trade-off when a team benches the quarterback they pinned their future on in favor of a veteran journeyman with a past of succeeding in similar offensive systems.

When they made the decision to make Trubisky's benching permanent, it needed to be made by the coach with this taken into account. And he had to plan accordingly with lack of time taken into consideration.

