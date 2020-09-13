Chicago Bears Live Blog | Week 1 at Detroit Lions
Gene Chamberlain
Bears vs. Lions
Bears vs. Lions
First Quarter
First run gets the Bears 6 yards out of an I formation. Lots of fans will like that. The Bears will run plenty of it this year.
- Interesting that the Bears have Riley Ridley inactive but rookie Darnell Mooney is active. At training camp, Mooney caught a very good number of passes for a rookie, and Ridley appeared to be ascending when Allen Robinson II was injured with an ankle problem, but perhaps they like the speed factor of Mooney on the artificial turf. He was behind several Bears defenders in the scrimmage at Soldier Field and the quarterbacks just didn't hit him, one underthrow and two overthrows.
Inactives
Bears
OLB Robert Quinn
CB Duke Shelley
TE Eric Saubert
WR Riley Ridley
DE Mario Edwards Jr.
OL Arlington Hambright
Lions
WR Kenny Golladay
CB Jeff Okudah
RB Jonathan Williams
S CJ Moore
OL Logan Stenberg
OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai
TE Hunter Bryant