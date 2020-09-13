Join us as we live-blog and discuss Bears vs. Lions here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation by registering with BearDigest. It's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with BearDigest publisher Gene Chamberlain or fellow members of the BearDigest community as we react to the game in real-time.

Bears vs. Lions

First Quarter

First run gets the Bears 6 yards out of an I formation. Lots of fans will like that. The Bears will run plenty of it this year.

Interesting that the Bears have Riley Ridley inactive but rookie Darnell Mooney is active. At training camp, Mooney caught a very good number of passes for a rookie, and Ridley appeared to be ascending when Allen Robinson II was injured with an ankle problem, but perhaps they like the speed factor of Mooney on the artificial turf. He was behind several Bears defenders in the scrimmage at Soldier Field and the quarterbacks just didn't hit him, one underthrow and two overthrows.

Inactives

Bears

OLB Robert Quinn

CB Duke Shelley

TE Eric Saubert

WR Riley Ridley

DE Mario Edwards Jr.

OL Arlington Hambright

Lions

WR Kenny Golladay

CB Jeff Okudah

RB Jonathan Williams

S CJ Moore

OL Logan Stenberg

OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai

TE Hunter Bryant