Robert Quinn Listed Questionable After Friday's Full Practice

Gene Chamberlain

The chances are good for the Bears to have their full pass rush available for the first time in a game.

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn went through a full practice on Friday for the first time this regular season and has been listed as questionable for the home opener Sunday against the New York Giants.

Quinn has been suffering from an ankle injury. He and outside linebacker Khalil Mack are both listed as questionable. Mack and Quinn are the only Bears on the injury list.

Mack practiced all week on a limited basis as he had done last week, and he still was able to play in the opener despite a knee issue.

Getting both players on the field, combined with the interior rush from Akiem Hicks, could allow for the type of pass rush pressure the Bears anticipated when they signed Quinn as a free agent for five years and $70 million.

"I've been anxious to get out there and get to play with the whole defense," Quinn said. "But now looking at the grand scheme, it's really just to be able to join the team and get to really feel that, I guess, locker room energy. 

"Because I was kind of on the back end while rehabbing, but I'm definitely excited to see what I can bring, see what we (he and Mack) can bring as a tandem and not just us. We've got a great group of guys on our outside linebacker, so whoever is out there, I think we're all capable of making plays."

Quinn missed a large part of training camp due to a personal situation unrelated to his ankle injury.

It's possible the assignment could be a little easier for Quinn because the offense he's going against is the same system he saw every day at practice with the Cowboys. His old coach, Jason Garrett, is the Giants' offensive coordinator

"I mean there's offensive schemes and there's players," Quinn said. "So it just depends on how you want to look at it. I like to simplify things: Offenses only run two plays anyway, run or pass. Determine which one you’re going to play, react to the others. It makes the game pretty simple. 

"I can sit there and guess, of course, what coach Garrett might call but all I've got is my keys, my alerts, my responsibility on the defensive call. After that, it's going back to playing football. Are they running the football or are they throwing it? Tackle the running back or sack the quarterback. It's pretty simple."

Last year Quinn had 11 1/2 sacks for the Dallas Cowboys, the second-highest total of his career.  

The Bears started Barkevious Mingo in Quinn's place against Detroit and Mingo had one quarterback hit.

Hicks had the only sack last week and Friday went through a full practice after missing Thursday's practice due to illness. He is no longer listed on the injury report and will play.

If either of the edge rushers can't go, the Bears also have the option now of using Mario Edwards. They signed him a week before the opener but he didn't have time to be ready in the defense for last week's game. Edwards played for Oakland when Mack was with the Raiders, and played last year for the Saints, who cut him just before the season.

The Giants' biggest question for the game is slot receiver Golden Tate. He is questionable with a hamstring injury.

