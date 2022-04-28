For the third time in four years the Bears are without a first-round draft pick and it should make for an uneventful Thursday night for them from Vegas before it heats up on Friday.

Jets have selected one of Justin Fields' Buckeye receivers, Garrett Wilson.

Charles Cross going to the Seahawks. They finally get a tackle who can protect Russell Wilson. Oh ... wait.

Who's going to produce the Alex Leatherwood moment for 2022, you know, the one where everyone goes, "isn't he a third-rounder and they're taking him here?"

Drake London to the Falcons. Will the 6-5 USC receiver start the run on receivers the Bears dread?

You'd have to think the Bears would have used that seventh pick at tackle too.

With the pick the Bears gave them, the Giants have selected Alabama Tackle Evan Neal, another blocker.

Finally an offensive guy for the Panthers OT Ickey Ekwonu at 6

Kayvon Thibodeaux to the Giants is the fifth straight defensive player taken. Giants will be back after the next pick to use the pick the Bears gave them in the trade to move up and draft Justin Fields last year.

Bears fans have to keep pulling for defensive players or quarterbacks going. No receivers. Giants up and you have to think they'll look for a tackle to protect the quarterback they apparently don't want.

Sauce Gardner going to a city where someone with a nickname should be able to make a few extra bucks off the field. He'll have some kind of sponsorship. The new Jets cornerback from Cincy.

The Jets fans are as obnoxious in Las Vegas as they were when they held the draft in New York.

Lovie Smith gets a Cover-2 DB Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU, grandson of Darryl Stingley, the receiver crippled in a head-on hit by Jack Tatum of the Raiders 44 years ago



Well at least Aidan Hutchinson won't have far to go now that he's a Detroit Lion. Just down the interstate from the Big House to Ford Field. Bears will get to block him twice a year, whoever they decide is at tackle.

Jaguars take Travon Walker first. This starts the expected run on edge rushers. It's important, but let's take a look at what happened to the Bears last year: 18 1/2 sacks by Robert Quinn, fourth in the league as a team with 49 sacks, and what good did it do them? They were bad covering the pass, ranking last in passer rating against in the entire league (103.3 rating). One alone doesn't do the trick. It's rush and cover.

Jacksonville is on the clock.

Robert Quinn said Tuesday that this isn't his "first rodeo" so he knows how it works when the draft comes around and veterans get thrown into trades. He should know. It already happened to him. In 2018 he was traded with a sixth-round pick by the L.A. Rams to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick. Until then, Quinn had played his seven-year career with the Rams.

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft figures to be a quiet one for the Bears unless something strange happens and they decide to ship a veteran player out in order to acquire a first-round pick. They don't exactly have the best trading bait, as a veteran like Robert Quinn or Nick Foles will bring back little in return. The players teams will inquire about most likely would be weakside/middle linebacker Roquan Smith and running back David Montgomery. The main reason those two could attract interest is they are relatively low on the salary board for the 2022 season, and they could get their second contracts from a new team by next year. Don't expect either to be dealt, as the Bears have gushed about these two all offseason, from owner George McCaskey to coach Matt Eberflus. Trading away draft picks to move up into Round 1 makes very little sense for a team short on draft picks and with numerous roster or lineup holes. The vacancy at starting right guard, inexperienced tackles, too few qualified wide receivers, lack of interior pass rushers, one starting safety and two cornerbacks could be the biggest needs for a team in a complete rebuilding mode, even though GM Ryan Poles avoids calling it this.

"It comes back down to your board," Poles said Tuesday. "There are different values on your board, and if you have certain players that are in a certain section of the board and it makes sense for your team at that time, then that’s something you have to do at the right time. But I think you have to know where your team is at and how many picks you have, and it’s a big-picture decision because there is an effect of losing picks to move up and get that player."

Dropping down to get more picks makes more sense, but requires trading partners.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven