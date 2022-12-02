Quarterback Justin Fields has convinced the doctors and Bears coaches he is ready.

"He's been cleared to play and he's a 100% going forward," coach Matt Eberflus said.

Fields will be able to start against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and has been removed from the injury report after going through a second straight full practice on Friday.

The original plan had been limited practices but Thursday's full practice changed everything.

"Obviously when a player plays, and first and foremost our first priority is player safety No. 1, right now he feels and we feel that the mobiilty and strength is there for him to protect himnself and he feels like he's 100% ready to go," Eberflus said.

Fields suffered a separated left shoulder against Atlanta with what he said last week was ligament damage, and at the time he said he had trouble throwing without pain in his non-throwing shoulder

However, a week of rest and a limited practice on Wednesday was followed by a full practice Thursday and Friday. Eberflus had said Fields would need to feel well enough to play, convince team doctors and then also himself and GM Ryan Poles before he could play.

Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian is out for the game due to the oblique injury he suffered last week in warmups before he played against the New York Jets. Fields will be backed up by Nathan Peterman.

Siemian is going on injured reserve and will have surgery. He is done for the season.

The Bears will be without safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon for the second straight week because of concussions suffered against Atlanta, the same game in which Fields was injured.

The Bears did get another break on the injury front as right tackle Riley Reiff was able to go through a full practice on Friday after a limited one on Thursday and is listed as questionable. They could have him available to start, or could go to Alex Leatherwood for his first Bears start.

Backup right tackle Larry Borom is out with an ankle/knee injury suffered last week and wouldn't be available to replace Reiff.

Cornerback Kindle Vildor is also questionable with an ankle injury but he was able to go through a full practice on Friday after a limited one on Thursday. If available, it would keep the Bears from starting yet another inexperienced player in the secondary against Aaron Rodgers.

BearDigest@BearsOnMaven