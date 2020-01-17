Matt Nagy wasn't through making coaching staff changes after hiring his new quarterbacks coach, and now the staff has the look of a complete reorganization.

The Bears announced three more minor coaching alterations on Thursday, and once again they involved the offense.

Long-time Nagy friend and Brian Ginn will no longer be an offensive quality control coach and will move over to be special teams assistant to Chris Tabor. Brock Olivo was fired as special teams assistant after last season.

Chris Jackson will assume a newly created job as wide receivers assistant below wide receivers coach Mike Furrey. Jackson last year was a defensive assistant.

And Shane Toub will go from offensive assistant to defensive quality control.

Jackson was with the Bears in 2018 training camp on the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, then came back last year as a defensive assistant. He was a high school receivers coach at Liberty High School in Peoria, Ariz. before joining the Bears.

Toub is the son of former Bears special teams coordinator Dave Toub and has been on the Bears staff two years, after coaching under Lovie Smith at Illinois in 2017.

Ginn was a 17-year coach at Delaware, and was a quarterback on the team there with Nagy.

The announcement came along with a confirmation by the Bears of the announcements made over the past few days about Bill Lazor becoming offensive coordinator, John DeFilippo becoming quarterbacks coach, Dave Ragone moving from quarterbacks coach to passing game coordinator and Brad Childress leaving the staff. The Bears earlier had announced Juan Castillo was the new offensive line coach and Clancy Barone the new tight ends coach.

