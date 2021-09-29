Bears Injury Report: Khalil Mack, Tashaun Gipson Sit Out

Danny Trevathan's return lifts Bears defense but the absence of Khalil Mack and Tashaun Gipson due to injuries have the defense reeling.

The return of linebacker Danny Trevathan from a knee injury appears to be at hand, and the Bears defense could use a good bit of injury news about now.

The three-week period when the team can activate Trevathan from injured reserve has begun and they could decide to bring back their veteran field leader just before the game Sunday against Detroit.

"Trevathan, good news, is he'll be back," Bears coach Matt Nagy said.

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks came to Chicago in 2016 when Trevathan did and expects the usual from their field general.

"I think he has developed an appreciation for the game like I have and has enjoyed his run, especially being here in Chicago," Hicks said. "And I think he wants to come out and play his best football when that time comes. So I look forward to him excelling."

Trevathan went out with a knee injury after the final preseason game. The Bears could wait on Trevathan's return up to three weeks but that seems unlikely now after Nagy has said he's back.

The defense could use the help because outside linebacker Khalil Mack and safety Tashaun Gipson could not practice. Mack has a foot sprain that wasn't serious enough to keep him sidelined in the second half of Sunday's game. Gipson missed last week's game with a hamstring injury.

Also, nose tackle Eddie Goldman is practicing on a limited basis, but is still day to day. Last week he had the same status and was able to practice twice on a limited basis without being available for the game due to his knee injury.

The Bears started rookie Khyiris Tonga in Goldman's place last week.

"Man, I really like Tonga," Hicks said. "I really like the way he plays. I call him box-built, you know what I mean? He's just a little bit shorter, a little bit stockier, impossible to move. I think he plays with great athleticism for his stature being a heavier guy like myself.

"I think he's very intuitive. I think he's willing to listen and learn. I really appreciate how he's approached his rookie season so I'm really high on him."

The other Bears injury that kept a player sidelined Wednesday is the hamstring that backup linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe suffered against Cleveland.

Tight end Jesse James missed practice for a personal reason while wide receiver Darnell Mooney was limited with a groin injury.

Both injured quarterbacks, Andy Dalton (knee) and Justin Fields (thumb) practiced but Dalton was on a limited basis.

