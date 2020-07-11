BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bears Need to See Different Version of Kyle Fuller

Gene Chamberlain

When second-round draft pick Jaylon Johnson first spoke with Bears media after his selection, one of the first things he did was pay homage to Kyle Fuller.

"Kyle Fuller, I've been studying his game and liked him since he was in college," Johnson said.

With Prince Amukamara's departure and the selection of a second-round draft pick at cornerback, Fuller adds the job responsibility of mentor and leader.

He'd already been leading through example to some extent but the actual role is clear now for a former All-Pro who has been to consecutive Pro Bowls.

Amukamara took that role on before in the secondary and is now with the Raiders.

"What's pretty neat is to see the way that, the study habits that Jaylon has and the questions that he asks are very similar, so Kyle's going to be a good role model for him," defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said.

Fuller has another job to do, even if it isn't widely realized.

He needs to bounce back from a somewhat disappointing season. At least by his standards, it was a drop.

A Pro Bowl berth disguised it but as is usually the case with the Pro Bowl, his first one came a year after it should have. 

Fuller had an outstanding 2017 season with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 77 and then took a step up to elite level with an 83 in 2018. It was the season he made seven interceptions and allowed only a completion percentage of 56.2% when targeted. His passer rating against was at the same level, 63.7.

Last year the drop occurred as the entire Bears secondary suffered worse numbers when there also was a drastic drop in pressure applied by the pass rush.

Fuller gave up 67 receptions in 99 targets, or 68%. He allowed the fourth-most completions in the league according to PFF.  Fuller's 62.5 PFF rating was his worst since his rookie year.

Some of the change could be giving up more completions underneath.

What the Bears have to wonder about this year with Fuller is whether he's fitting in well with what coordinator Chuck Pagano did.

"I think he understands that within this scheme that if we don’t give up big plays we have a really good opportunity to win," defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend said. 

The question really is whether the loss of Vic Fangio's influence had anything to do with the decline, and not necessarily the scheme change when the former Bears defensive coordinator left for Denver

Fangio and Fuller were close, and were golfing buddies after Fuller missed 2016 with a knee injury. Fangio helped get Fuller back on track after arthroscopic knee surgery, helped him refocus.

Fuller came back strong in 2017 from the injury after the Bears had declined his fifth-year option, then was given a transition tag after he proved what he could do. Finally he received his current contract, which expires after 2021 for all intents and purposes. There are a couple of dummy years tagged to the end to let the Bears prorate his bonus out longer, but no salary involved.

The Bears need to see more of the 2017-2018 Fuller in 2020. The 2020 Fuller also has to be a step up from those earlier versions because he needs to be a leader.

It's a tall order, but in the past Fuller already proved his abilities when challenged once.

Kyle Fuller at a Glance

Virginia Tech CB

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 194

Key Number: Fuller is tied for the second-most incompletions forced over the last three seasons with 50. Stephen Gilmore had 54 and Darius Slay also had 50.

2020 Projection: Four interceptions, 16 passes defensed.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Artie Burns a Major Reclamation Project for Bears Secondary

Cornerback Artie Burns gave up five touchdown passes in 2018 and then another when targeted only four times in spot play in 2019, and the Chicago Bears are hoping they can return him to the form he had in 2017 when he started every game in Pittsburgh.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Tre Roberson | CB

It's difficult to project how Tre Roberson will rate in the starting right cornerback battle for the Bears considering he came from another league, didn't play defense in college but has a background suggesting ability gives him a shot.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Long Odds on Big Rookie Year from Jaylon Johnson

Second-round rookie cornerbacks usually don't get to become instant starters on Day 1 so Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson may need some time to fit into his role.

Gene Chamberlain

Kevin Toliver II Works Way into a Big Opportunity

The Bears have given Kevin Toliver II a golden opportunity after it once appeared at LSU his career was headed on a downward spiral, and now he  must hold off challenges from veterans and rook

Gene Chamberlain

Cody Whitehair Confirms for All-Access He'll Be at Center

Cody Whitehair told Chicago Bears All-Access he's happy to be back playing center again where he's been a Pro Bowl player after the team moved him from there last year and then put him back in the middle of the season

Gene Chamberlain

Innovative Thinking or Inconsequential?

Gene Chamberlain

Dumber Bears Move: Trading Up for Trubisky or Jay Cutler Contract?

The Bears made an obvious mistake in moving up to draft Mitchell Trubisky over two better quarterbacks but is that a maneuver worse than dumping a major part of your salary cap into the pocket of a quarterback who has done nothing but fail for five years?

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Stephen Denmark | CB

Last year Stephen Denmark practiced a little at rookie camp and in OTAs but in training camp and preseason and ankle injury took him off the field and when he was on it again it was hidden on the practice squad.

Gene Chamberlain

Quality Control: Areas Bears Offense Must Address at Camp

The Chicago Bears offense of last year lacked quality in three specific ways and the coaching staff and players must address these once practices begin July 28.

Gene Chamberlain

by

JTJ

More Positive Fantasy Projections for David Montgomery

Gene Chamberlain