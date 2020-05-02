It's pretty easy to pinpoint the most neglected position in the offseason talent quest by the Bears.

It's the one they talked a lot about needing to fix an awful lot when the season ended, perhaps the most. Even the quarterbacks didn't receive the criticism after the season ended that was reserved by GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy for the offensive line.

"We struggled in that area this year," GM Ryan Pace said. "That's real. I think we know it starts up front with those guys.

"That's something we really got to look at from a personnel standpoint."

Well, they looked at it and the answer was Juan Castillo. He's not going to throw a single block this season. He was Harry Hiestand's replacement as line coach and the idea the Bears constantly bring up is how he'll coach up this group.

They did bring in Germain Ifedi to compete with Rashaad Coward at guard, but he's been a tackle.

"He's a guy that we liked coming out in the draft," Pace said. "We've kept close tabs on him, he's a talented player, 36-inch arms, highly intelligent. I know Juan Castillo is really high on this player too and how he feels he can make him better which we're confident in. We're excited to get him, where we got him is just to really add competition to the offensive line. That depth there is important and we'll let that play out."

Save for the addition of backup tackle Jason Spriggs there hasn't been much done beyond drafting offensive lineman Arlington Hambright from Colorado and Lachavious "Pig" Simmons from Tennessee State.

These two are projects. Sure, they could eventually play. Charles Leno Jr. was a seventh-rounder but he didn't become starter until his second year, after getting one start due to an injury as a rookie.

The feeling with the Bears is Hambright is better than a seventh-rounder because he was downgraded after transferring from Oklahoma State to Colorado.

"When I think of him his athleticism jumps out on the tape right away," Pace said. "We think he's got the body style that could translate to playing guard. He played primarily left tackle a lot during his career, college career.

"I think he slipped through the cracks a little bit just for that transfer from Oklahoma State to Colorado. He wasn't at an all-star game, he wasn't at the combine but a guy our coaches had a lot of conviction on."

They think of Simmons as a possible tackle.

"With our last pick Lachavious Simmons of Tennessee State, right away his size and length jumps out," Pace said. "He's got 35-plus-inch arms. These are the type of guys that our offensive line coach Juan Castillo loves to work with, just for that body type.

"His work ethic, there's just a lot of upside with him. We feel with Simmons he could play tackle, he could play guard. Just the passion and energy he plays with jumps out. I know he was at the College Gridiron All-Star Game and I remember talking with (scout) Josh Lucas and Josh telling me Brett Ackley one of our scouts is down there and just talking about his energy and his play style and passion that he plays with. And that jumped out."

So the Bears brought in plenty of people on the line with talents that jump out at you.

It might instill a little more confidence if they'd brought in a few more whose talent didn't have to jump out because it was obvious from first glance.

