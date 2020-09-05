BearDigest.com will be monitoring who gets cut and who makes the roster over the weekend as cuts are do to be made by Saturday at 3 p.m.

The Bears have to cut down to 53 players and then form a 16-player practice squad. Two players on the practice squad are eligible to be promoted to a 55-man roster for game week, although they don't necessarily have to dress for the game.

Thursday—The Bears announced ILB Keandre Jones, WR Alex Wesley, WR Ahmad Wagner, RB Napoleon Maxwell, G/C Corey Levin and DE Lee Autry have been cut. Levin was with the 53-man roster throughout December last year. The rest had signed as free agents in the offseason.

Updated Projected Chicago Bears Depth Chart (74)

Quarterbacks (3)

1. Mitchell Trubisky, 2. Nick Foles, 3. Tyler Bray

Running Backs (5)

1. David Montgomery, 2. Tarik Cohen, 3. Ryan Nall, 4. Cordarrelle Patterson, 5. Artavis Pierce

Wide Receivers (9)

1. Allen Robinson II, 2. Javon Wims, 3. Thomas Ives

1. Anthony Miller, 2. Riley Ridley, 3. Reggie Davis

1. Ted Ginn Jr., 2. Darnell Mooney, 3. Rodney Adams

Tight Ends (6)

Y: 1. Cole Kmet, 2. Demetrius Harris, 3. J.P. Holtz

U: 1. Jimmy Graham, 2. Eric Saubert, 3. Jesper Horsted

Offensive Linemen (13)

LT: 1. Charles Leno Jr., 2. Jason Spriggs

LG: 1. James Daniels, 2. Alex Bars, 3. Arlington Hambright, 4. Dieter Eiselen

C: 1. Cody Whitehair, 2. Sam Mustipher

RG: 1. Germain Ifedi, 2. Rashaad Coward

RT: 1. Bobby Massie, 2. Lachavious Simmon, 3. Badara Traore

Defensive Line (8)

LDE: 1. Akiem Hicks, 2. Abdullah Anderson, 3. LoCale London

NT: 1. Bilal Nichols, 2. John Jenkins

RDE: 1. Roy Robertson-Harris, 2. Brent Urban, 3. Trevon McSwain

Linebackers (12)

OLB: 1. Khalil Mack, 2. Trevis Gipson, 3. Ledarius Mack

ILB: 1. Roquan Smith, 2. Joel Iyiegbuniwe, 3. Rashad Smith

ILB: 1. Danny Trevathan, 2. Josh Woods

OLB: 1. Robert Quinn, 2. Barkevious Mingo, 3. Isaiah Irving, James Vaughters

Defensive Backs (14)

LCB: 1. Kyle Fuller, 2. Stephen Denmark

S: 1. Eddie Jackson, 2. DeAndre Houston-Carson, 3. Marqui Christian

S: 1. Deon Bush, 2. Tashaun Gipson, 3. Sherrick McManis

RCB: 1. Kevin Toliver, 2. Jaylon Johnson, 3. Xavier Crawford

NCB: 1. Buster Skrine, 2. Kindle Vildor, 3. Duke Shelley

Specialists (4)

K: 1. Eddy Pineiro, 2. Cairo Santos

P: 1. Pat O'Donnell

LS: 1. Patrick Scales

———

PR: 1. Cohen

KR: 1. Patterson

Reserve Lists

Injured Rreserve: CB Michael Joseph, CB Artie Burns, TE Darion Clark

Non-Football Injury List: CB Tre Roberson

Opt Out: NT Eddie Goldman, S Jordan Lucas

