Bears NFL Cutdown Tracker: Cuts Due by Saturday at 3 p.m.
Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest.com will be monitoring who gets cut and who makes the roster over the weekend as cuts are do to be made by Saturday at 3 p.m.
The Bears have to cut down to 53 players and then form a 16-player practice squad. Two players on the practice squad are eligible to be promoted to a 55-man roster for game week, although they don't necessarily have to dress for the game.
Thursday—The Bears announced ILB Keandre Jones, WR Alex Wesley, WR Ahmad Wagner, RB Napoleon Maxwell, G/C Corey Levin and DE Lee Autry have been cut. Levin was with the 53-man roster throughout December last year. The rest had signed as free agents in the offseason.
Updated Projected Chicago Bears Depth Chart (74)
Quarterbacks (3)
1. Mitchell Trubisky, 2. Nick Foles, 3. Tyler Bray
Running Backs (5)
1. David Montgomery, 2. Tarik Cohen, 3. Ryan Nall, 4. Cordarrelle Patterson, 5. Artavis Pierce
Wide Receivers (9)
1. Allen Robinson II, 2. Javon Wims, 3. Thomas Ives
1. Anthony Miller, 2. Riley Ridley, 3. Reggie Davis
1. Ted Ginn Jr., 2. Darnell Mooney, 3. Rodney Adams
Tight Ends (6)
Y: 1. Cole Kmet, 2. Demetrius Harris, 3. J.P. Holtz
U: 1. Jimmy Graham, 2. Eric Saubert, 3. Jesper Horsted
Offensive Linemen (13)
LT: 1. Charles Leno Jr., 2. Jason Spriggs
LG: 1. James Daniels, 2. Alex Bars, 3. Arlington Hambright, 4. Dieter Eiselen
C: 1. Cody Whitehair, 2. Sam Mustipher
RG: 1. Germain Ifedi, 2. Rashaad Coward
RT: 1. Bobby Massie, 2. Lachavious Simmon, 3. Badara Traore
Defensive Line (8)
LDE: 1. Akiem Hicks, 2. Abdullah Anderson, 3. LoCale London
NT: 1. Bilal Nichols, 2. John Jenkins
RDE: 1. Roy Robertson-Harris, 2. Brent Urban, 3. Trevon McSwain
Linebackers (12)
OLB: 1. Khalil Mack, 2. Trevis Gipson, 3. Ledarius Mack
ILB: 1. Roquan Smith, 2. Joel Iyiegbuniwe, 3. Rashad Smith
ILB: 1. Danny Trevathan, 2. Josh Woods
OLB: 1. Robert Quinn, 2. Barkevious Mingo, 3. Isaiah Irving, James Vaughters
Defensive Backs (14)
LCB: 1. Kyle Fuller, 2. Stephen Denmark
S: 1. Eddie Jackson, 2. DeAndre Houston-Carson, 3. Marqui Christian
S: 1. Deon Bush, 2. Tashaun Gipson, 3. Sherrick McManis
RCB: 1. Kevin Toliver, 2. Jaylon Johnson, 3. Xavier Crawford
NCB: 1. Buster Skrine, 2. Kindle Vildor, 3. Duke Shelley
Specialists (4)
K: 1. Eddy Pineiro, 2. Cairo Santos
P: 1. Pat O'Donnell
LS: 1. Patrick Scales
PR: 1. Cohen
KR: 1. Patterson
Reserve Lists
Injured Rreserve: CB Michael Joseph, CB Artie Burns, TE Darion Clark
Non-Football Injury List: CB Tre Roberson
Opt Out: NT Eddie Goldman, S Jordan Lucas
